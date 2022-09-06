15 best anime series on Netflix right now

The best anime series on Netflix — Cowboy Bebop is just one of the great series you can watch

Trying to find the best anime series on Netflix can feel overwhelming, but we're here to help!

Deciding what to watch on Netflix is harder than ever, with a huge variety of content available from across the globe. One of the growing categories on the streaming platform is anime — a category reportedly watched by more than half of their subscribers (via The Hollywood Reporter). In Japan, anime refers to all animation, but outside of Japan, it refers to animation that is specifically produced there.

Netflix offers plenty of animation options for both adults and children, but if you want to broaden your horizons even further, there is also a huge anime selection. Ranging from classic existing properties — now with a new home on the streaming service — to brand new Netflix originals, there is something to enjoy whether you’re an anime newcomer or a fan looking for your next obsession.

Encompassing all genres — from teen high-school dramas to sci-fi epics, and even horror — there is an anime series for everyone, and these are some of the very best that Netflix has to offer.

The best anime series — our picks

Eden

From Yasuhiro Irie — who also directed the excellent Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood — Eden is a short but sweet sci-fi adventure series with a strong conservational message and a warm heart. Set in the future, when all human life has disappeared from Earth, two maintenance robots happen upon a baby girl, Sara Grace. Having previously believed that humans were a myth, the two robots decide to raise the girl in secret outside of the city known as Eden 3.

With echoes of Pixar’s WALL-E, Eden is a lush, beautifully animated fable about identity and the importance of preserving the world we have. As she grows up, Sara has to reconcile with the past mistakes her race made, while also learning to deal with her desire for human companionship.

Number of seasons: 1

Approximate episodes per season: 4

Average episode length: 25 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88%

Pop Team Epic

Based on a meme-worthy four-panel webcomic, Pop Team Epic very loosely follows the adventures of two 14-year-old girls: Popuko and Pipimi. More a series of bizarre skits than a coherent narrative, it hilariously sends up every possible pop culture avenue possible, with no meme, movie, series, or video game off limits. The first episode alone throws in references to Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name, beloved animation house Studio Ghibli, and Pokemon.

Even if some of the references go over your head, there is much to like about this truly unique show, and for fans well-versed in anime, this is an absolute treat. Quite unlike anything else the streaming platform offers, Pop Team Epic won’t work for everyone, but for a certain audience, this isn’t to be missed.

Number of seasons: 1

Approximate episodes per season: 12

Average episode length: 23 minutes

Cowboy Bebop

From its funky soundtrack to its badass characters, there is an effortless cool to Cowboy Bebop that makes this legendary anime series infinitely watchable. Set in the year 2071 — with the majority of the planets in the solar system now inhabitable — the Inter Solar System Police recruit contracted bounty hunters to bring criminals to justice. One of these is hitman Spike Spiegel, who travels on a spaceship called “Bebop” with his gang, trailing the shadiest characters in the galaxy.

With inflections of westerns, science fiction, and noir, Cowboy Bebop is a genre-bending show that manages to balance space opera adventure elements with its themes of existentialism, loneliness, and being haunted by the past. The strength of the storytelling and the characters make this series a great starting point for anime newcomers.

Number of seasons: 1

Approximate episodes per season: 26

Average episode length: 22-24 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

Neon Genesis: Evangelion

Launching an entire franchise and several spin-off series and films, legendary anime Neon Genesis: Evangelion is considered one of the key cultural touchpoints, and one of the best examples of the “mecha anime” genre — so-called for being stories that focus on robots and machines.

Originally airing between 1995 and 1996, the series imagines a futuristic Tokyo in the year 2015, more than a decade after a cataclysmic world event. In this world, malevolent beings known as “Angels” threaten the future of humanity, with their eyes set on starting another apocalyptic event. The series centers around protagonist Shinji Ikari — a reluctant young man who is forced by his father to join the paramilitary force “Nerv” and pilot one of their giant Evangelion bio-machines. As well as incredible battle scenes, Neon Genesis Evangelion is rightly praised for its complex and layered characters and rich thematic texture.

Number of seasons: 1

Approximate episodes per season: 26

Average episode length: 23-29 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

My Hero Academia

Perfectly slotting in amongst existing superhero properties, My Hero Academia explores a world where having powers becomes the norm — with more than 80% of the population having special abilities, known as “quirks.” Izuku Midoriya is a young boy obsessed with heroes and with aspirations of being one himself. But there’s just one problem: he is one of the few born without a quirk.

Midoriya’s fortunes change, however, when he is the only person to step in and save the bully, Katuski Bakugo. Witnessing the events, Midoriya’s idol and Japan’s greatest hero, All Might, bestows his quirks upon him and helps the aspiring hero to enroll in U.A. High — the prestigious school for superheroes in training. Dynamic and action-packed with a premise that may sound kid-friendly, My Hero Academia is surprisingly violent and adult. For fans of superhero movies, this is a great series to check out.

Number of seasons: 1

Approximate episodes per season: 13

Average episode length: 24 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

Beastars

Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki, Beastars explores a world of anthropomorphic humanoid animals, where a great chasm exists between carnivores and herbivores. Set at a high school, the murder of an alpaca called Tem sends shockwaves through the classmates as a feeling of distrust between predators and prey emerges.

Meanwhile, Legoshi — a previously timid and quiet gray wolf — feels his predatory urges awaken as he deals with his complicated feelings towards Haru, a dwarf rabbit.

If the premise sounds a little like Disney’s Zootopia, that is where the similarities end, with Beastars exploring some very adult themes. Through the character of Legoshi, it sees the idea of bloodlust and lust clash and offers some very thought-provoking content in terms of sexual politics, power dynamics, and “animal” instincts.

Number of seasons: 2

Approximate episodes per season: 12

Average episode length: 23-24 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

Devilman Crybaby

With an enthralling combination of the mythical and the modern day, Devilman Crybaby is a thrilling, violent supernatural anime series. Overly sensitive high-schooler Akira finds his life turned upside down when his gregarious childhood best friend Ryo informs him the world is under attack by a race of deadly demons, and that there is an extensive government conspiracy in operation to cover up this fact. Ryo believes the only way to defeat the demons is to become one — something that Akira experiences firsthand when his soul bonds with a demon, transforming him into the “devilman.”

While it is commendably refreshing in the way it depicts its themes of identity and sexuality, it should also be noted that Devilman Crybaby is not suitable for younger viewers. The ending of the first episode certainly sets this tone as a drug-fueled orgy descends into a shockingly violent bloodbath.

Number of seasons: 1

Approximate episodes per season: 10

Average episode length: 24-27 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89%

Kakegurui

The stakes are high in more ways than one in this compulsive and addictive anime series. Events largely take place at Hyakkaou Private Academy — a prestigious school that rewards gambling prowess over academic achievements. Here, the students battle it out through various risky games in order to climb the social ladder.

At this school, the aim of the game is to cheat, manipulate, deceive, and essentially do whatever it takes to come out on top. Those who succeed enjoy immense power, money, and authority, while those lower down the chain — and often severely in debt — are called “pets,” and are forced to serve those who dominate. Exploring how money, power, and corruption go hand-in-hand, Kakegurui has a dangerous quality to it that will keep you coming back for more.

Number of seasons: 2

Approximate episodes per season: 12

Average episode length: 25 minutes

Carole & Tuesday

Carole and Tuesday may come from vastly different backgrounds, but when they cross paths in a chance meeting, they realize they have one thing that unifies them: music. While set on a partially terraformed Mars, Carole & Tuesday has a very real and relatable quality to it, with the show tackling some weighty and topical themes, including immigration and the treatment of women in the music industry.

Despite some of its heavier themes, Carole & Tuesday has an irresistible feel-good quality to it and some genuinely great music. Unlike a lot of other musical anime series, it also has a compelling story and well-developed characters with the desire for their music to say something and bring about genuine change.

Number of seasons: 2

Approximate episodes per season: 12

Average episode length: 23 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

Tokyo Ghoul

For fans of horror and the supernatural, Tokyo Ghoul may be the perfect show for you. Depicting a nightmarish vision of Tokyo — where ghouls with human forms feast on the flesh of its inhabitants — student Ken Kaneki finds himself torn between worlds when he is turned into a ghoul-human hybrid.

Feeling as though he doesn’t completely fit into the ghoul world, and struggling to keep his true identity a secret in the human world, Kaneki makes for a compelling protagonist, exploring some very real-world fears about identity and self-discovery through a supernatural lens. Tokyo Ghoul is incredibly gory and violent, and not always an easy watch, but the thrilling story and likable characters carry it through.

Number of seasons: 1

Approximate episodes per season: 24

Average episode length: 24 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

Komi Can't Communicate

When Shoko Komi arrives on the first day at high school, her fellow students are instantly captivated by her beauty and mystique. Joining the droves is Hitohito Tadano — a self-proclaimed distinctly average teen who prides himself on his ability to read a room. When he finally gets the chance to talk to the elusive Komi, he realizes she is not just painfully shy but suffers from a crippling communication disorder, rendering her unable to talk to her peers. After she expresses her desire to make 100 friends, Tadano makes it his high school mission to help Komi achieve her goal.

At times sweet and melancholic, and at others hilarious and exuberant, Komi Can’t Communicate is an accessible teen drama filled with big personalities and relatable concepts that is hard not to be charmed by.

Number of seasons: 1

Approximate episodes per season: 24

Average episode length: 24-25 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

Hi Score Girl

Perfectly tapping into nostalgia for retro 1990s video games, Hi Score Girl is a fun and light-hearted coming-of-age series that explores the awkwardness and joy of teen romances, gaming, and growing up. Haruo Yaguchi is an obsessive arcade gamer who makes up for his ineptitude at school with his prowess at Street Fighter. However, Haruo meets his match in Akira Ono — a popular and smart girl from his school who shares his love of gaming.

Something Hi Score Girl captures so beautifully is the wistful nostalgia and romanticism of this era of video games — with hordes of kids gathered around coin-operated machines instead of confined to their bedrooms. The relationship between Haruo and Akira is also one of the most genuine you’ll find, slowly blossoming from friends and gaming rivals to something more over time.

Number of seasons: 2

Approximate episodes per season: 9-15

Average episode length: 24-25 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 74%

The Orbital Children

Set in 2045, three Earth-born children on a sponsored visit to a Japanese space station meet two children who were born on the moon. However, when a comet strikes the station, the five children find themselves stranded and relying on each other to survive.

Despite the sound of the initial premise, The Orbital Children is not particularly action-packed but it does boast a compelling story and some interesting themes, especially in the way it explores humans' relationship with artificial intelligence. The spectacular space scenery makes this a visually stunning anime series as well, and it strikes the perfect balance between depth and humor making it suitable for viewers of all ages.

Number of seasons: 1

Approximate episodes per season: 6

Average episode length: 30-38 minutes

Aggretsuko

Even though she is a red panda, Retsuko is just like us. When she first gets a job in a trading company in Tokyo, she is full of wide-eyed optimism and believes it will be the thing that begins the rest of her life. Fast-forward a few years and she’s spending another hellish commute in someone’s armpit and struggling through an inane conversation with her annoying co-workers.

With a relatable concept and adorable character design, Aggretsuko is instantly likable, but the real joy comes through Retsuko’s darker side. While she may be cute and fluffy, her coping mechanism to get through the stress of the working day involves screaming along to death metal music. The surprising soundtrack might sound like it should be completely at odds with the light workplace comedy aspect, but Aggretsuko will make you wonder why they haven’t always gone together.

Number of seasons: 4

Approximate episodes per season: 10

Average episode length: 14-27 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

Kotaro Lives Alone

This charming series sees Kotaro — a polite and friendly 4-year-old boy — moving into a new apartment building by himself. With no parents or relatives to speak of, Kotaro quickly befriends his neighbors, including manga artist Shin Karino, the eccentric Isamu Tamaru, and a young woman named Mizuki Akitomo.

The great thing about anime is there is something for everyone, and if you’re looking for a more light-hearted, slice-of-life type series, Kotaro Lives Alone is a great option. While it does address the tragic circumstances that led up to Kotaro being alone — providing the bitter element of this bittersweet series — it has plenty of heartfelt moments as it explores the idea of choosing your own family and how friendships can help you overcome past traumas.

Number of seasons: 1

Approximate episodes per season: 10

Average episode length: 26-27 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%