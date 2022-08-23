Who is Daemon Targaryen's wife? Who plays Prince Daemon's wife in House of the Dragon?

*This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon*

The season premiere of House of the Dragon sowed many seeds for the season going forward, new characters were introduced and there's already trouble brewing over the line of succession for the Iron Throne.

One of the main sources of drama in the show so far is Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Members of King Viserys' court do not believe he is suitable to serve as Viserys' heir apparent for many reasons, including his violent tendencies as the Commander of the City Watch.

Another reason is his reluctance to spend time with his wife, who was briefly mentioned in the season premiere during a spat at a small council meeting.

But is Prince Daemon's wife? And who will play her in House of the Dragon? Here's what we know so far.

Who is Daemon Targaryen's wife?

Prince Daemon's estranged wife is Lady Rhea Royce. She's also known as Lady Rhea of the Vale and resides at Runestone, House Royce's castle in the Vale of Arryn.

Their marriage was meant to strengthen the bonds between House Targaryen and House Royce, but the pair quickly developed a dislike for one another and, as such, do not spend much time together.

During a small council meeting in the opening episode, the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, mentions that Daemon has not been home to his wife for some time. Daemon responds by calling Rhea a "bronze b***h" and claims that she's bound to be happier with him staying in King's Landing.

Despite being challenged for his comments, Daemon continues to insult Rhea during the meeting and even offers her up to Otto as his own wife to help "warm his bed", mocking the fact that Otto's wife had passed away recently.

Otto Hightower is not fond of Daemon's behaviour whatsoever. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Who is playing Rhea Royce?

As for who will be playing her, it's heavily rumored (though not officially confirmed) that Lady Rhea will be played by Shadow and Bone star Rachel Redford. Rachel played Fruszi in the Netflix fantasy series and is also known for appearances in The Riot Club and Gap Year.

We haven't had official confirmation when Rhea will appear in the show, but since Daemon was ordered to return to Runestone to be with Rhea at once during the first episode, we strongly suspect we'll be seeing her crop up in the show before long.

The first episode of House of the Dragon is now available to stream on HBO Max in the US and Sky TV and NOW in the UK. New episodes will air weekly on HBO Sundays at 9 pm ET in the US and Mondays on Sky at 9 pm in the UK.