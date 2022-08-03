Who is Purple Hearts actress Sofia Carson?

Who is Sofia Carson from Purple Hearts? We have all the answers!

Sofia Carson is an actress and singer who most recently played the titular role of Cassie in Netflix’s hit romantic drama Purple Hearts.

She shot to fame after playing Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen in the Disney Channel movie Descendants and reprised the role for Descendants 2 and Descendants 3.

Now, the Disney star has gone on to produce hit music and garnered a huge fan base.

Since the release of Purple Hearts, where she took on the role of struggling singer-songwriter Cassie, fans have been wanting to know more about Sofia, including if she can speak Spanish and if she’s a princess!

If you’re wanting to know the answers to these questions, read below…

Is Sofia Carson a princess?

Sofia played Princess Evie in the Descendants movie. (Image credit: Ed Herrera/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

Sofia isn’t a princess in real life, however she played Princess Evie in the hit Disney Channel movie Descendants and again in the sequels, which shot her to stardom.

In an interview with Teen Vogue (opens in new tab), the actress was overjoyed to have the opportunity to play the role of a Disney princess, saying: "The first day on set we were shooting the opening number, 'Rotten to the Core.' My mom flew in, and I remember having the biggest case of butterflies in my stomach, but it was magical. As much as the movie is a fairy tale, even shooting it felt like a fairy tale.

"To be a part of something with The Walt Disney Company where I get to play the daughter of a heritage character — to play, like, a real-life Disney princess, it was so surreal."

Does Sofia Carson speak Spanish?

Sofia is fluent in three languages. (Image credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Sofia can actually speak three languages and is fluent in English, Spanish and French. Her parents moved from Colombia to Florida, where she learned English at school and Spanish at home while regularly visiting family in Colombia.

The multilingual actress then went on to study at The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where she majored in communications and French.

How old is Sofia Carson now?

Sofia is 29 years old and was born on April 10, 1993.

Why is Sofia Carson so famous?

Sofia most recently starred in Purple Hearts as singer-songwriter Cassie. (Image credit: Hopper Stone/Netflix)

After making her TV debut when she guest starred in the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally, Sofia became famous after landing a role in the Descendants, which quickly became a huge favorite with Disney fans.

She has since gone on to appear in Adventures in Babysitting, Tini: The Movie, A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits, the Freeform drama series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Feel the Beat and most recently, the Netflix film Purple Hearts.

Sofia is also big in the music industry, making her singing debut in 2015 with the Descendants soundtrack album and released her single Rotten to the Core in the same year.

After signing with Hollywood Records, Sofia then released her debut single Love Is the Name in 2016.

Purple Hearts is available to stream on Netflix now.