Wondering who is Skull in Lockwood & Co.? Here's a brief introduction to one of the spirits you'll encounter in Netflix's supernatural drama.

Lockwood & Co. transports us to a world that is plagued by the existence of ghosts, leading corporations to employ psychic teenagers to put a stop to their abilities. In the show, we follow the titular ghostbusting outfit (the only one operating without adult supervision) which is comprised of ambitious entrepreneur, Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman), his eccentric researcher, George (Ali Hadji-Heshmati), and their talented new recruit, Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes).

Skull is just one of many ghosts who appears in the series, though he has a role to play in the mystery that our trio of teens is trying to get to the bottom of in season one. If you'd like to learn more about him, read on, though be awarded that this article does contain some spoilers for Lockwood & Co. season 1.

Who is Skull in Lockwood & Co.?

Skull is a recurring supporting character who is, well, a skull. Or at least he is a particularly rare ghost (also known as a "Visitor") whose Source — the object or place that enables a spirit to enter the world of the living in Lockwood & Co. — is a skull.

He crops up properly for the first time in episode 4, where he is thrilled to discover that Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes) can actually hear him. His ability to communicate with the living makes him a "Type Three" ghost, a very rare (and potentially very powerful) spirit indeed.

The jar Skull is kept in contains his powers, though there's a valve on top of the container that can let his voice out. When Lucy first talks to the Skull, it begs Lucy to let him out of his silver casing whilst also offering up cryptic bits of info as the season continues.

George and Lockwood don't seem to believe that Lucy can speak to the Skull for a time, though they eventually come around to the idea and they bring him along on a challenging investigation at Bickerstaff's home after he refers to the occultist, Dr. Edmund Bickerstaff, as his "master".

Who voices Skull in Lockwood & Co.?

The voice of Skull is provided by Michael Clarke, who you may know as "Clarkey", one-third of the comedy trio, the Crybabies (opens in new tab).

Outside of comedy, Michael Clarke has also had minor roles in The Sandman, David Brent: Life on the Road and in Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Where did George get Skull from?

The Skull came into Lockwood & Co's hands after George stole it from his previous agency and subsequently began experimenting on it to try and further understand ghosts... much to Skull's frustrations.

Lockwood & Co. is now available to stream on Netflix.