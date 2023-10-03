Wilderness episode 4 recap: the net is closing in

This article contains spoilers for Wilderness episode 4.

Wilderness has arrived on Prime Video, and episode 4 sees Liv struggling with the reality of what she has done, while trying to maintain her innocence in front of Will and the police. But the cracks are starting to show as she fights to cover her crimes.

Here's everything you need to know about what happened in Wilderness episode 4...

We left the end of epsiode 3 with Liv giving Will an alibi for the night that Cara died, but while he thinks she has saved his skin, little does he know Liv has just given herself an albi for the night she murdered the woman he was having an affair with.

Episode 4 opens with Liv in Las Vegas, where she tears up her letter to Will into lots of pieces before she has a frank conversation with him in a dark bar where she grills him on his relationship with Cara. She wants to know all the details of his affair and tells him that if he isn't honest then she'll go to the nearest police station and tell them that she's made a mistake with her alibi.

But as she gets more drunk, the torment of killing Cara gets too much and Liv wanders off to a different bar alone where she drinks more and starts having visions of a priest. It turns out the priest is a figment of Liv's imagination and when she confesses everything she has done to him, he reassures her it was an accident and she seems happier, heading back to Will and seemingly ready to live with her guilt.

Liv killed Cara thinking it was her husband Will she was shoving off a cliff. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Back in New York, Will quizzes Liv on where she has been after she's been out running, worried that she's had a chance of heart about her alibi. But luckily for Will Liv is still sticking to her word. Meanwhile, Will's phone rings and it is his boss, Bonnie who wants to raise a glass to Cara at the office... and Will asks Liv to come along, which she does, reluctantly.

Liv stands there and listens as Bonnie sings Cara's praises, only for Will to panic as he overhears that the police are now saying that Cara didn't fall and she was actually murdered. The pair panic, Will because he is convinced that the crime will be pinned on him, and Liv because she knows that she really is guilty.

Back at their apartment, Will begs Liv to believe that he could never hurt someone, and Liv tells him they need to make sure there is no evidence linking him to Cara in anything other than a professional manner. He racks his brains about how they communicated, telling her that Cara used a burner phone. He also admits that they emailed at work, telling Liv he will need some time at the office to clear Cara's desktop. But it's when Will admits that he gave Cara a key to their apartment that Liv really sees red, telling Will that they now need to get that key back, no matter what.

Liv breaks into Cara's gym locker, hoping it might be there, only to find it empty. Meanwhile, Will it at his office, searching for the key in Cara's desk draw, only to almost get caught by his boss who is hungover and sleep at her desk after the drinks for Cara the day before. While clearing out her emails, Will finds a draft email that Cara had written, confessing she had fallen in love with him, but never sent.

Realising they need to do more, they head to Cara and Garth's house, where Liv pretends to need the bathroom while secretly searching for the key in Cara's room. Garth almost catches her out, but they manage to escape his suspicions and also the house, with Liv brandishing the key as they walk away down the street. Will is beyond grateful that Liv has saved his skin a second time, once again not realising she is actually protecting herself.

Ash and Liv share a kiss in episode 4. (Image credit: Prime Video )

As Will and Liv get home Detective Rawlins corners them on their doorstep and asks them to come to the station to answer some questions. While there they both maintain their innocence, sticking to their over-rehearsed story about what happened the night Cara died.

It's clear that Detective Rawlins doesn't quite believe their story that is identical word for word - and when Liv and Will get home they end up having another fight. Soon Liv is on the roof of her apartment building with Ash drinking whiskey, and it doesn't take long for them to start kissing.

After a chat with Bonnie, Detective Rawlins heads to Cara's gym to find out more about her movements before she died, while there she finds CCTV of Liv following Cara into the locker room during her stalking days, and the realisation hits that Liv had been lying about them knowing each other prior to meeting on their hike.

Liv has been hiding her killer secret. (Image credit: Prime Video)

The episode ends with the police banging on a door, and we think they are coming for Liv after she lied about knowing Cara before her vacation, however, it is actually Garth's door the police are hammering on, and it is Liv's mother who is knocking on hers.

Liv is visibly shocked to see her mum in New York, but not as shocked as Garth is across town as the police arrest him for Cara's murder.

