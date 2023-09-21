Wilderness episode 2 recap: murder in mind

This article contains spoilers for Wilderness episode 2.

Wilderness has arrived on Prime Video, and although we are only two episodes in, things are getting good!

The episode opens with Cara, Will's colleague who he has been not-so-secretly sleeping with for months, turning up with her boyfriend Garth at the same national park as Will and Liv.

Now, we know this isn't a coincidence, because although Cara pretends to be surprised at bumping into someone she 'works with' while she's on vacation, viewers, Will and also secretly, Liv, know that she has been in touch with Will while he is on his make-or-break trip of a lifetime with his wife.

Liv plays the innocent and pretends she has no idea who Cara is, or that her husband has been having an affair with her for months. Obviously, Will doesn't introduce Cara as anyone other than a colleague, but the only person who really doesn't know how truly awkward this meet-up is is an oblivious Garth.

The gang ends up going on a trek together and Liv keeps a very close eye on Cara and Will, with the latter of the two looking so awkward to be hiking with his wife and fling that he clearly wants the ground to swallow him up.

Liv pretends to be surprised when Cara turns up on their road trip. (Image credit: Prime Video)

We are then taken on a flashback to two weeks earlier, where it becomes clear Liv has been following Cara after stalking her on social media and working out where she likes to hang out. We see Liv following her on a run and even to a nail salon.

While Liv is getting her nails done after Cara has left the salon (telling the nail technician ('I'll have whatever that other woman had') her mum calls from Wales and quickly guesses that Will is cheating and comments that things go badly when life isn't going Liv's way, and we are left wondering what she is referring to in Liv's past.

Later, Liv is in a club with her friend, clearly only there because Cara is also there with a group of friends. When Liv sees Cara leave early, she guesses that she is meeting Will and follows her to a gym where Cara is 'freshing up' before meeting Will. While Cara is in the shower, Liv goes through her belongings and works out where she is meeting Will. She then heads to the hotel herself and surprises a stunned Will who was expecting Cara to turn up, not his wife.

When Cara eventually arrives, she is shocked to see Will with Liv and is forced to turn around and go home.

Cara's boyfriend Garth has no idea what Cara and Will are sleeping together. (Image credit: Prime Video )

Back on the road trip, Liv talks about marriage, not so subtly telling Cara that 'lust doesn't last forever' and that marriage is for keeps. Cara, who still has no idea that Liv knows who she is, looks uncomfortable and gets her own back by suggesting that they go for a swim in a lake, before starting to strip off.

Not wanting to watch the woman he is sleeping with strip off in front of his wife, Will pretends nature is calling... but he can't resist a peak at Cara undressing and soon falls down a hole in the woodland floor, badly cutting his leg... looks like karma really does exist!

With Will in need of some help and unable to walk, Cara and Liv are forced to trek back together to raise the alarm, leaving them with plenty of alone time to size one another up. But later it seems karma isn't done with Will because once his leg is patched up they get back to the car park and find their hire car has been stolen - all because Cara's arrival threw Will so much he ended up leaving the keys in the ignition!

With no car and no belongings, Will and Liv are forced to get a lift with Cara and Garth back to their hotel... where Liv has no choice but to borrow some clothes from Cara. Awkward!

Will hurts his leg and Cara and Liv are forced to hike for help. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Liv and Will go for dinner, but Will is clearly distracted seeing his wife wearing Cara's slinky dress and soon the pair end up arguing. Ironically Cara is the one who ends up comforting Liv after Will storms up, and the pair end up chatting closely and hugging... something that throws Will completely and he later demands to know what the pair were talking about.

Back in their hotel room, Liv and Will argue some more, and when a drunk Liv throws a glass at Will he retaliates by telling her that she 'needs professional help' before grabbing his red waterproof coat and storming out.

Later we see Liv waking up alone, while Will is getting drunk in the bar. She tries to call his phone but realizes he has left it charging in the room. However, when she checks it, she is horrified to see a message from Cara that reads 'Let's stop talking about it and DO IT. Leave. Tonight. 1 am at the waterfall'.

Checking her watch Liv sees it is just a few minutes before 1 am and grabs her coat and rushes out of the hotel room, heading for the waterfall in there rain. Once there, she sees Will in his red coat standing on the edge of the cliff with his back to her. Realizing she is losing her hold on him, and not wanting anyone else to have him, a jealous Liv shoves Will over the edge of the cliff where he lands with a sickening thud.

Has Liv just killed her own husband?

All six episodes of Wilderness are available to stream worldwide on Prime Video now.