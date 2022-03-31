Will Holby City return? Other soaps that have returned from the dead...

Will Holby City return one day? We hope so and there is hope...

Will Holby City return? It's the question every Holby fan wants to be answered.

At the moment the BBC has no plans for a revival, but that far from means the show will never come back.

Soaps have returned from the dead before. Waterloo Road is a perfect example. Waterloo Road originally aired between 2006 and 2015, boasting a great cast including Jill Halfpenny, Neil Morrissey and Angela Griffin.

However, it looked doomed to never return until the BBC made the shock announcement in 2021 that it would be back. Now Waterloo Road fans can look forward to Waterloo Road season 11 later in 2022.

In a press release, the BBC said at the time: "The spotlight on education in the UK is more intense now than ever before, with awareness of the challenges that teachers, parents and pupils face even more pronounced amidst the ongoing pandemic.

"Waterloo Road will use its rich history of telling entertaining and gripping human stories while tackling the important issues of the day."

And Waterloo Road isn’t the only soap to return. Does anyone remember ITV favourite Crossroads?!

If you thought everyone was stunned when the BBC decided to bring back Waterloo Road, it's nothing compared to the shock when ITV resurrected Crossroads!

Crossroads originally ran on ITV from 1964 to 1988 and was famous for its wobbly sets. Set in a Midlands motel — yep, really — it seemed to have been long past its best when ITV suddenly brought it back in 2001. The idea was to glam it up but it didn’t work and was axed again after only two years.

However, unlike Crossroads, Holby City hasn’t dated…

Will Holby City return? If so how?

Well, the most likely way is that viewer pressure will make the BBC perform a U-turn. If the BBC struggles to match the ratings it was getting for Holby it might take the decision to bring it back.

Another broadcaster could also step in and make the show. While it’s very expensive to make a soap, the loyal audience could tempt a broadcaster.

We imagine that Neighbours fans, who are also seeing their favourite soap axed, will likewise hope for a reprieve.

Are there any other soaps that could be brought back?

The Bill springs to mind. While, like Waterloo Road perhaps more of a drama than a soap, The Bill was certainly long-running and hugely popular. Like Holby, the subject matter doesn’t date and there must be plenty of plotlines for a show set around the police. ITV ran The Bill from 1983 to 2010, but alas there’s no sign of it ever returning despite still having a strong fan base.

Brookside is another soap many would also like to see make a comeback, but perhaps not Eldorado?! Or Triangle?! Triangle was a series set onboard a North Sea Ferry! We wonder why that didn’t last!!