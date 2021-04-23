Will someone please get this Power Broker a new phone?

This post has spoilers for the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. You've been warned.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set, relatively speaking, in the modern day. After Avengers: Endgame, anyway, which puts the series around 2023 or so. It's got all kinds of futuristic MCU stuff — planes that are more spaceship than airplane, tech born from Wakanda that is unlike anything we actually have in the real world.

But something stood out at the end of the Season 1 finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. (And, yes, it's been there in other episodes, too.) It's one of those things you might not notice unless you're a big phone nerd, and even then maybe not unless you've spent way too much time reviewing way too many phones over the years.

But there it was, plain as say, when Sharon Carter (who had a pretty major reveal in this episode) hops on the phone in the middle of her mid-credits scene.

And it's pretty unmistakable. That's no 2022-23 era smartphone. That thing's got a chin. And it's got exposed antenna breaks on the back. That large aluminum back. There's a speaker grille on the front. The chamfered edges.

That's a damned HTC phone. Which one? That's a little tougher to nail down, but it very much looks to be an HTC One M7. I was there when it was announced way back in 2013. It's sitting right next to me as I type this.

So what's it doing in the hands of a Marvel character in a show in 2021? Got me. Maybe there's some sort of residual deal from when ol' Iron Man himself was spokesperson for HTC. Maybe it's just a props coincidence. Maybe something else.

Either way, not the sort of aging tech you'd expect to see in the next generation of Marvel superhero.