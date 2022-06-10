It’s time for the best of Broadway to shine at the 75th Annual Tony Awards. This year’s broadcast will take place live from New York’s storied Radio City Music Hall. The biggest stars will be in attendance to celebrate some of the best and most talked-about plays and musicals of the year.

This year’s ceremony will no doubt be very special after the pandemic dimmed the lights on Broadway. As the theater industry blazes back to life, there are lots of reasons to come together and celebrate.

Here’s everything we know about the 75th Annual Tony Awards.

When is the Tony Awards 2022?

The awards show takes place Sunday, June 12. There are two events: a pre-show and the main awards show, both airing live.

The American Theatre Wing’s 75th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast live from coast to coast beginning at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT.

This year, you can enjoy cocktails and hors d'oeuvres before the event with a live pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One, which begins at 7 pm ET and 4 pm PT.

How to watch the Tony Awards 2022

The Tony Awards: Act One pre-show will be available exclusively on Paramount Plus and on the CBS app.

The American Theater Wing’s 75th Annual Tony Awards, the main event, will be available live on CBS. You can also watch live through your subscription to Paramount Plus and with the CBS app.

If you’ve cut cable out of your life, you can still watch CBS through Paramount Plus or live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The Paramount Plus streaming service can be accessed through Roku, Apple TV , Fire TV and many more supported devices.

Those outside of the US who want to watch the 2022 Tony Awards will likely need a VPN watch the live broadcast. One of What to Watch's favorite VPNs, is the ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Who is hosting the Tony Awards?

Ariana DeBose is hosting the 2022 Tony Awards (Image credit: Getty)

Emmy Award winners Julianne Hough and Darren Criss are hosting the Tony Awards: Act One pre-show.

Ariana DeBose will host the main awards ceremony. DeBose is an actor, dancer and singer. DeBose, recipient of an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe, was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Donna Summer in Summer: the Donna Summer Musical.

Tony Awards 2022 presenters and performers

Expect to see rousing performances from all six Best Musical nominees at this year’s Tony Awards, along with performances from the casts of Company and The Music Man. Bernadette Peters and Billy Porter will also be on hand to perform, as will the New York Gay Men’s Chorus.

There’s a long list of presenters at this year’s awards that include a veritable Who’s Who among the theater world and Hollywood.

The lineup of presenters includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

Key moments to watch for at the Tony Awards 2022

The Tony Award for Best Musical is always a big moment, and this year there are three shows that stand out among the nominees. A Strange Loop earned the most nominations of all with 11, while the Michael Jackson-inspired musical MJ earned 10 nominations; SIX: The Musical is also considered a contender for the top prize.

Everyone will be watching to see if Jesse Tyler Ferguson wins Featured Actor (Play) for his performance in Take Me Out. Billy Crystal’s Mr. Saturday Night, an adaptation of his beloved 1992 film of the same name, is nominated for five awards including Best Musical and Best Leading Actor (Musical).

Tony Awards 2022 nominees

Unlike other awards shows, there’s a very good reason that the Tony Awards require three solid hours. Not only are there special performances to consider, but the sheer number of award categories demands it.

Below you’ll find a partial list of categories and nominations. For the complete list, the nice people at the Tony Awards have created a printable ballot (opens in new tab) so that you can make your predictions and play along during the show.

BEST PLAY

Clyde's

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew

BEST MUSICAL

Girl From the North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

A Strange Loop

LEADING ACTOR (PLAY)

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

LEADING ACTRESS (PLAY)

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

LEADING ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

LEADING ACTRESS (MUSICAL)