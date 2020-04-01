Can I listen to Tidal on Android?

Source: Chris Wedel/CordCutters (Image credit: Chris Wedel/CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes, listening to everything from standard quality to the Master Quality Audio Tidal is known for is as easy as downloading its app from the Google Play app store.

Masterful sounds: Tidal (From $10/month after free 30-day trial at Tidal)

Here for the party

The ability to have music at your fingertips anywhere you are is such a cool thing, and it's even better when the music you stream is of masterful quality, and that's what Tidal offers. Tidal is a unique streaming service that focuses on offering you the music you love at a quality that you don't get from other services. It offers over 60 million songs from Jay-Z to Dua Lipa and Pearl Jam, with so many others in between.

Even if listening to the latest album from your favorite artist in Master Quality Audio isn't of the utmost importance to you, Tidal still has something to offer. Aside from bringing top-notch audio quality, Tidal also brings exclusive songs, albums, and videos to audiences, as well as hand-picked playlists created by humans, not computers. You get to listen to the music you love along with discovering new artists and songs anywhere you choose, which means Android phones too.

How to tune in on Android

Getting all of these fantastic sounding songs to your Android device is easy to do, and you can be rocking out to the latest from Green Day or relax with a curated Zen Garden playlist in no time.

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Search for the Tidal app . Download and install it. Next just sign in or set up an account if you don't already have one. When you're done, select a few artists that you like listening to. Select a playlist, artist, or video that fits your mood and enjoy!

Now you are ready to enjoy music in the quality the artist intended. Not to mention you can now catch some up and coming artists with the Tidal X and Tidal Rising categories, all from your Android device.