Does HDHomeRun work with iPhone and iPad?

Best answer: Yes, you can watch HDHomeRun on your iPhone and iPad, as long as it's updated to at least iOS 11.

HDHomeRun is the Apple of their eye

HDHomeRun works well with iOS devices like your iPhone and iPad, as long as they're updated to iOS 11 or any newer update. You can stream live TV right to your iOS device and enjoy your favorite shows wherever. To get your shows to your devices, you're going to have to download the app from the App Store. Here's how to do it.

Open the App Store . Search for HDHomeRun . Download the app.

It's that simple!Once downloaded, open up the app, and it will be able to detect your HDHomeRun box right away. Once it has successfully detected your device and your box, you're ready to access your live TV and enjoy some of your favorite shows. You can also download the app on your desktop or other mobile devices , but for now, you'll be able to access live TV on your iPad or iPhone at your leisure, from ABC to the CW.

What is HDHomeRun?

This service is another way to get live TV without having to pay the monthly cost of having cable for the same content. HDHomeRun uses over-the-air antenna waves to bring live TV right to your home. This will help you save money from monthly costs as well as bring you access to live TV on multiple devices.

Depending on which HDHomeRun box you get, you can access live TV on more of your devices. Each device allows you to connect to multiple devices, like the HDHomeRun Quatro that has access to four or the Connect Duo with access to two devices. Make sure the check out which device could be best for your needs so you can get the most from your TV box.

DRM Protected Content

With your iPad or iPhone, you have access to something called DRM protected content from your HDHomeRun box. This material is copywriter; to view it, you have to purchase the rights. Just like when you buy a movie from iTunes or Google Play, you have to buy the rights to these shows to view them.

This content could be any number of shows that you might want to view, so it's good to check with the cable company to see what might be protected. After purchasing the rights to these shows from your cable provider, you will be able to watch them to your heart's content.

