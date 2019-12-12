Is Newsy available on Vizio TVs?

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes, you can catch up on the news from around the world with Newsy through their app via the SmartCast app on your Vizio SmartCast TV. You can also get the Newsy app on your phone and Chromecast it to your Vizio TV.

News when you want it

News can be found from a wide range of resources and devices, some of which have been around for decades. If you're someone who wants to get their news from a source that is available everywhere and is striving for unbiased coverage, then Newsy may be for you. According to Newsy:

Newsy is your source for concise, unbiased video news and analysis covering the top stories from around the world. With persistent curiosity and no agenda, we strive to fuel meaningful conversations by highlighting multiple sides of every story. Newsy delivers the news and perspective you need without the hype and bias common to many news sources.

Newsy breaks its coverage options into four categories: news, investigations, documentaries, and shows. The first three categories cover the day-by-day updates of the world. As for shows, it offers options such as the Morning Rush, Newsy Now, Newsy Tonight, and many more to help keep you informed throughout the day — and all of this is offered free and without an account. You can, however, sign up for a newsletter to be emailed daily.

Watching news reports from Newsy is easy to do on your Vizio television, and even more so if you own a Vizio SmartCast TV. Let's get into how you can watch the news you want on your TV.

And now for the news

Newsy has an app made specifically for Vizio SmartCast TVs, and the process to watch is just a few clicks on the remote to start watching if your Vizio SmartCast TV.

Go to the Vizio SmartCast app store on your TV. Search for the Newsy app . Download and install it. Find a news story and start watching!

If you have a Vizio TV but its not a SmartCast television, then watching Newsy on your TV can still be done simply with a Chromecast device and the Newsy mobile app to send shows to your television with just a few taps.

Open your Apple or Android device's app store . Search for the Newsy app . Download and install it. When you're done, find the news report you want to watch. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Now, you can watch the news you choose on your Vizio TV while you sit back on the couch.

