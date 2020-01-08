Is Philo available on Roku?

Source: Chuck West/CordCutters (Image credit: Chuck West/CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes, the Philo channel is accessible via the Roku Streaming Channels store. Philo is one of the most affordable streaming services currently available and is worth getting if you want access to your favorite channels.

Streaming service: Philo ($20/month at Philo)

Top tier box: Roku Ultra ($99 at Amazon)

Philo on your Roku

Want to cut the cord but don't want to miss out on any of your favorite channels? Philo might be the streaming service for you. Philo, like similar services such as Sling, offer you popular channels for a monthly fee. You'll get AMC, A&E, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, MTV, Nickelodeon, Viceland, VH1, and access to more than 50+ channels for just $20 per month after a free seven-day trial.

In addition to its ease of use and robust channel lineup, Philo brings some other goodies many should like, including three simultaneous streams, unlimited 30-day DVR along with an extensive on-demand library. These features are pretty on par with what other services deliver.

Unfortunately, if you're a fan of local news or sports, Philo doesn't offer any popular channels from Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), ESPN, and NBC or Fox Sports affiliates. Philo's void in sports allows it to be more affordable, which is a great benefit to those who can care less about sports. You can still get quality programming at a reasonable price.

Best of all, you can get it all on your Roku. It doesn't matter which model you have — all are supported.

How to set up Philo on your Roku

Want to install Philo on your Roku? Roku's Streaming Channels store makes the process as smooth as possible.

Press Home on your Roku remote. On the left side, there will be a menu with options to choose from, including My Feed, Search, Streaming Channels, and Settings. Scroll down and click Streaming Channels . Then, scroll down and click Search Channels . Type Philo and wait for the search results. When the option pops up, click it. Click Add channel .

Success! You've added the Philo channel to your Roku device. With the right channel downloaded, all you have to do is sign in with the proper credentials.

If you don't have an account yet, don't worry. The process can be done the old-fashioned way via the company's website, Philo's Roku channel, or mobile apps found on Android and iOS . Customers can sign up using the following steps (the process is similar on both the website and on the Roku).

Launch the Philo channel on your Roku or mobile app, hit the sign up button and enter your mobile number or email . For the website, simply visit Philo.com and enter your email or mobile number on the homepage. Add payment once the option pops up. Once all information is entered, you should receive a text or email with a link to click for verification. Click the link to verify. You will be prompted to create a new password while using your mobile number or email as your official username. That's it! You should have access to Philo's 50+ channels!

Philo is currently doing a generous promotion that offers its service to new customers with a free seven-day trial, which is contingent on giving your credit card information. If you cancel before the trial ends you'll avoid getting charged.