What is HDHomeRun?

Best answer: HDHomeRun is a simple box that lets you cut out cable and stream live TV on multiple devices. It's the ultimate Cord Cutter device.

Dropping that massive cable bill

If you've been looking for a way to continue to enjoy live TV while not having to pay big cable companies tons of money, HDHomeRun from SiliconDust may just be your saving grace. Not only is it one simple box that you can use to watch all your live shows, but you can also stream it to multiple devices as well.

Available on iOS, Android, Windows 10, and so much more, there are so many places you can watch Live TV on many of your devices. Start a show in your living room, pause it, and continue to watch it on your tablet in the kitchen. You can also save your favorite shows to watch later if you miss them Live.

How does it work?

When you plug your HDHomeRun box into your router, it uses your Wi-Fi connection to stream live TV right to any of your devices. Whether it's through your Amazon Fire TV or right on your Mac desktop, you can watch anything anywhere, all in HD quality. As long as your device is connected to the same Wi-Fi has your box, you can stream it all from the HDHomeRun app.

Not only can you stream it anywhere, but HDHomeRun also houses tons of channels that are specific to your area. In order to check what channels are provided, you can use SiliconDust's FAQ section to see what's offered near you.

Does my device work with HDHomeRun?

The company currently supports quite a few devices , which is most likely good news for you. It supports iOS, Android, Windows 10, MacOS, Linux, Xbox One, Nvidia, and Amazon Fire at this current time.

Unfortunately, it doesn't have an app for Roku TV, but you can use third-party apps like Plex or Kodi to gain access to HDHomeRun (and then you can run it on your Roku).

What boxes do they offer?

HDHomeRun has several different boxes that you can use depending on what you need out of them. Whether it's device count or different types of broadcasting, HDHomeRun has many different boxes to choose from.

For a larger group who has multiple devices, you can shoot for the HDHomeRun Quatro that allows up to four devices. If you need to have access to digital cable subscription TV, shooting for the HDHomeRun Prime is the only way to go.

