What movies does Disney+ have?

Best answer: Disney+ will include Disney movies, Pixar movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even Star Wars. It's also going to have the best of 20th Century Fox for you to feast your eyes on.

All Disney all the time: Disney+ (From $7/month at Disney+)

Disney+ will include all of the Disney and Pixar movies you want to watch

With Disney+, you'll be able to watch classic Disney movies and new favorites. It's going to feature hundreds of Disney movies going back decades, along with new releases like Captain Marvel. Disney will have hundreds of movie titles and television shows available in the first year of streaming, and that list is only going to grow. They intend to break the 500 movie mark by the end of the first year, along with over 7,500 episodes of television. Included with all of the major titles that have had theatrical releases, you can also expect to find a handful of Disney originals coming directly to the streaming service.

Feature films coming to Disney+

These movies will be available at launch in the United States, as announced on Oct. 14, 2019.

Alphabetical Order

'Twas the Night

10 Things I Hate About You

101 Dalmations (1961)

101 Dalmations (1996)

101 Dalmations II: Patch's London Adventure

102 Dalmations

12 Dates of Christmas

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

A Bug's Life

A Goofy Movie

A Kid in King Arthur's Court

A Ring of Endless Light

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

African Cats

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin and the King of Thieves

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Aliens of the Deep

Alley Cats Strike

Almost Angels

America's Heart and Soul

Amy

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Annie (1997)

Ant-Man

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Atlantis Rising

Atlantis: Milo's Return

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Avalon High

Avatar

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Endgame

Babes in Toyland

Bad Hair Day

Bambi

Bambi II

Bears

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Before the Flood

Belle's Magical World

Benji the Hunted

Big Hero 6

Bizarre Dinosaurs

Blackbeard's Ghost

Blank Check

Bolt

Born in China

Brave

Breaking2

Bridge to Terabithia

Brink!

Brother Bear

Brother Bear 2

Buffalo Dreams

Cadet Kelly

Camp Nowhere

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Can of Worms

Candleshoe

Captain Marvel

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Casebusters

Cheetah

Chicken Little

Chimpanzee

Cinderella (1950)

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time

Cloud 9

College Road Trip

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

Country Bears

Cow Belles

Dadnapped

Dan in Real Life

Darby O'Gill and the Little People

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Deep Blue

Den Brother

Descendants

Descendants 2

Diana: In Her Own Words

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Dinosaur

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Don't Look Under the Bed

Double Teamed

Doug's 1st Movie

DuckTales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp

Dumbo (1941)

Dumbo (2019)

Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off

Eight Below

Emil and the Detectives

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity

Fantasia (1940)

Fantasia 2000

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

First Kid

Flicka

Flight of the Navigator

Flubber

Frank and Ollie

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Freaky Friday (2018)

Free Solo

Frenemies

Frozen

Full-Court Miracle

Fun and Fancy Free

Fuzzbucket

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Geek Charming

Genius

Get a Clue

Girl vs. Monster

Go Figure

Going to the Mat

Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas!

Gotta Kick It Up!

Greyfriars Bobby

Guardians of the Galaxy

Gus

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Hatching Pete

Heavyweights

Herbie Goes Bananas

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo

Herbie Rides Again

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Hercules

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Hocus Pocus

Home on the Range

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

Horse Sense

Hounded

How Dogs Got Their Shapes

How to Build a Better Boy

I'll Be Home for Christmas

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade

Ice Princess

Inside Out

Inspector Gadget

Inspector Gadget II

Into the Grand Canyon

Into the Okavango

Invincible

Invisible Sister

Iron Man

Iron Man 3

Iron Will

Jack

James and the Giant Peach

Jane

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board

Johnny Tsunami

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience

Jorney to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Jump In!

Jumping Ship

Jungle 2 Jungle

Jungle Cat

Justin Morgan had a Horse

Kazaam

Kim Possible (2019)

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Kronk's New Groove

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventures

Lemonade Mouth

Leroy and Stitch

Let It Shine

Life is Ruff

Life-Size 2

Lilo & Stitch: Stitch Has a Glitch

Lilo and Stitch

Man Among Cheetahs

Mars: Inside SpaceX

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe

Mary Poppins

Meet the Deedles

Meet the Robinsons

Melody Time

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

Mighty Joe Young

Millions

Minutemen

Miracle

Miracle at Midnight

Miracle in Lane 2

Miracle Landing on the Hudson

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mission to the Sun

Moana

Mom's got a Date with a Vampire

Monkey Kingdom

Monsters University

Monsters, Inc

Motocrossed

Mr. Boogedy

Mulan (1998)

Mulan II

Muppet Treasure Island

Muppets Most Wanted

My Favorite Martian

National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets

Never Been Kissed

Newsies (1992)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Noelle

Now You See It

Old Yeller

Oliver and Company

Once Upon a Matress

One Magic Christmas

Operation Dumb Drop

Paris to Pittsburgh

Perri

Pete's Dragon (1977)

Pete's Dragon (2016)

Peter Pan

Phantom of the Megaplex

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Piglet's Big Movie

Pinocchio

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World'd End

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pixel Perfect

Pocahontas

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Pollyanna

Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin

Pooh's Heffalump Movie

Princess Protection Program

Queen of Katwe

Quints

Ratatouille

Read it and Weep

Ready to Run

Recess: All Growed Down

Recess: School's Out

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Remember the Titans

Return from Witch Mountain (1978)

Return to Halloweentown

Return to Never Land

Return to Oz

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Right on Track

Rip Girls

Robin Hood (1973)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rookie of the Year

Roving Mars

Ruby Bridges

Sacred Planet

Saludos Amigos

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Saving Mr. Banks

Science Fair

Secret of the Wings

Secretariat

Secrets of Christ's Tomb: Explorer's Special

Secrets of Life

Sharks of the Lost Island

Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure

Shipwrecked

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Skyrunners

Sleeping Beauty

Smart House

Snow Dogs

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snowball Express

Snowglobe

Splash

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Phantom Menance

Starstruck

Stepsister from Planet Weird

Stitch! The Movie

Strange Magic

Stuck in the Suburbs

Sultan and the Rock Star

Super Buddies

Swiss Family Robinson (1940)

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

Tall Tale

Tangled

Tangled: Before and After

Tarzan and Jane

Techer's Pet

Teen Beach Movie

Teen Beach Movie 2

Teen Spirit

That Darn Cat (1965)

That Darn Cat (1997)

The Absent-Minded Professor

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin

The Adventures of Huck Finn

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The African Lion

The Apple Dumpling Gang

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again

The Aristocats

The Barefoot Executive

The Bears and I

The BFG

The Biscuit Eater

The Black Cauldron

The Black Hole

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Castaway Cowboy

The Cat from Outer Space

The Cheetah Girls

The Cheetah Girls 2

The Cheetah Girls: One World

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Color of Friendship

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Emperors New Groove

The Even Stevens Movie

The Finest Hours

The Flood

The Fox and the Hound

The Fox and the Hound 2

The Game Plan

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

The Good Dinosaur

The Great Mouse Detective

The Great Muppet Caper

The Greatest Game Ever Played

The Haunted Mansion

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II

The Incredible Journey (1963)

The Incredibles

The Jennie Project

The Journey of Natty Gann

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Jungle Book 2

The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story

The Kid

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King 1½

The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea

The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning

The Living Desert

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great

The Love Bug (1969)

The Luck of the Irish

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Million Dollar Duck

The Mistle-Tones

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Movie

The Muppets

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Other Me

The Pacifier

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The Poof Point

The Prince and the Pauper (1962)

The Princess and the Frog

The Princess Bride

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

The Proud Family Movie

The Reluctant Dragon

The Rescuers

The Rescuers Down Under

The Return of Jafar

The Rocketeer

The Rookie

The Sandlot

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

The Scream Team

The Secret of the Magic Gourd

The Shaggy D.A.

The Shaggy Dog (1959)

The Shaggy Dog (2006)

The Sign of Zorro

The Sound of Music

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men

The Strongest Man in the World

The Suite Life Movie

The Swap

The Sword in the Stone

The Thirteenth Year

The Three Caballeros

The Three Musketeers

The Tigger Movie

The Ugly Dachshund

The Ultimate Christmas Present

The Vanishing Prairie

The Wild

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex

The Young Black Stallion

Thor: The Dark World

Those Calloways

Three Days

Three Men and a Baby

Three Men and a Little Lady

Thumbelina

Tiger Cruise

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron

Tom and Huck

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Trail of the Panda

Treasure Island (1950)

Treasure of Matecumbe

Treasure Planet

Tron

TRON: Legacy

Tru Confessions

Tuck Everlasting

Turner and Hooch

Twitches

Twitches Too

Under the Sea: A Descendant's Short Story

Unidentified Flying Oddball

Up

Up, Up and Away

Valiant

Waking Sleepy Beauty

Wall-E

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

While You Were Sleeping

Whispers: An Elephants Tale

White Fang

White Wilderness

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Willow

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

Wings of Life

Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Wreck-It Ralph

You Lucky Dog

You Wish!

Zapped

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

Zenon: The Zequel

Zenon: Z3

Zombies

Zootopia

Coming Soon

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe — Expected in Year One.

Stargirl: Slated for early 2020.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made: Slated for early 2020.

Togo: Launching December of 2019.

Disney said in its super-long Twitter-bomb announcement thread that this was "basically everything" coming at launch. This means there may be a few more movies Disney is trying to work out rights and streaming agreements for, especially in regards to Fox films, DCOMs, and Wonderful World of Disney telefilms.