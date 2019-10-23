Is YouTube available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, you can watch YouTube on any Vizio TV model. They've added the app to the newest model, so you no longer have to cast from your phone.

Stream it up: Vizio M-Series TV ($548 at Amazon)

YouTube and you

Vizio has made it easy for everyone to enjoy YouTube on their devices, which is something to rejoice about. Until June 2019 , you could only enjoy YouTube by casting it from your phone to your TV on their 2019 models. However, you're able to use your TV to look for any videos or, if you've already started watching, pick up where you left off with a push of a button.

Having the app on your TV makes it much simpler to search for shows with the easy-to-use Vizio remote that's included with your TV purchase. Whether you use the simple remote control or even voice commands with your Apple, Android, or Amazon devices, you can pull up any video in a flash. It's nice to have multiple options when it comes to finding the perfect video for any mood.

How to get it

Downloading the YouTube app may sound like a bit of a hassle, but it's quite simple. There are just a few small steps to get you to enjoy all that the app has to offer.

Click the large V button on your remote. Click Widgets on your TV. Search for YouTube . Select Install App . Log into your YouTube profile.

Once you get through those steps, you'll be able to stream all the goodies YouTube has to offer. From beauty gurus to comedy channels, this app has something that everyone is surely going to love. Plus, there's nothing better than watching your favorite videos on a larger screen.