Tilly Keeper — things you didn't know about the EastEnders and You star

Tilly Keeper is best know for playing Louise Mitchell in EastEnders.

She took on the role in 2016, being the fourth actress to play the teen and she quickly cemented herself as part of the amazing Mitchell dynasty.

Since her explosive soap exit in 2020, Tilly has gone on to star in a number of major projects, including the BBC film Make Me Famous and you can now watch her in the popular thriller series You season 4 as rich socialite Lady Phoebe.

As she makes her acting mark in the world of Netflix, here are a few other things to know about her, including her love of baking to meeting a Hollywood legend...

Tilly Keeper plays Lady Phoebe in You season 4. (Image credit: Netflix)

She’s got a secret passion for baking

Tilly likes to spend her down time baking cakes. She’s a huge fan of Mary Berry and one of her favorite things to make is peanut butter brownies — which she used to share with the EastEnders cast and crew during her time on the soap.

She told express.co.uk (opens in new tab): "I love to bake and recently made peanut butter brownies, which were amazing. I brought them into work for the EastEnders cast and crew."

Tilly played Louise Mitchell in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Zoe Ball is her style icon

Tilly is a self-confessed fashion addict and gets style tips from lots of different famous people. She revealed to express.co.uk (opens in new tab): “I love Zoe Ball — she wears black skinny jeans, a statement jumper and sparkly heels. It’s so simple, yet she looks so cool. Fearne Cotton is also cool, has great style and is really natural. My mum, Amanda, was also really stylish when she was my age. She looked a bit like Rachel from Friends!”

She made her TV debut in The Bill

Tilly's first TV role was in 2008, where she starred as a school girl in the popular police drama The Bill.

She already knew one of her You season 4 co-stars

It turns out that Tilly and her You co-star Amy-Leigh Hickman, who plays literature major Nadia Farran in the Netflix series, have already worked with each other and are actually best friends in real life.

Amy also appeared alongside Tilly in EastEnders, where she played the role of Linzi Bragg and they also co-starred in the short film True Colours in 2021 together.

The most famous person she’s met is Will Smith

She might be rubbing shoulders with famous TV stars on a daily basis, but Tilly says the most star struck she’s ever been was when she came face-to-face with Will Smith at a Justin Bieber concert! Tilly was just 15 when she met the famous actor, and apparently was very shy.

Tilly had her brush with fame! (Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

She would have liked to play the role of Ronnie or Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders

While she loved playing the role of Phil Mitchell’s daughter on EastEnders, there are a few other roles she would have liked to play. The actress once told Inside Soap magazine: “I would have loved to play Ronnie or Roxy — they were strong Mitchell women and I can’t get enough of the Mitchell family. Or possibly Fatboy… but that’s because I really like Ricky Norwood who played him”.

Tilly would have loved to have played one of the Mitchell sisters.

She got career advice from a soap legend

Legendary EastEnders actor Steve McFadden didn't just play Tilly’s on-screen dad, he also acted as her career advisor as well. When asked what the best bit of advice he’s ever given her was, the actress told metro.co.uk (opens in new tab): “He told me to work hard full stop. Work hard keep, your head down, ignore the talk and stay humble”.

Tilly's on-screen dad Steve McFadden gave her some helpful career advice. (Image credit: BBC)

Tilly Keeper's fact file

Most frequently asked questions about the star…

How old is Tilly Keeper? Tilly Keeper is 25, she was born on August 16, 1997.

Is Tilly Keeper married? Tilly Keeper is not married.

Does Tilly Keeper have any children? Tilly Keeper does not have any children.

Where was Tilly Keeper born? Tilly Keeper was born in London.

How tall is Tilly Keeper? Tilly Keeper is 5 foot 8.

Instagram: @tillykeeper (opens in new tab)

Twitter: @tillykeeper (opens in new tab)

