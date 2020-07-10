A 'Gotham PD' series is in development on HBO Max

As of this morning, HBO Max has reported that it's giving the series commitment to a show revolving around the Gotham City police department. The series is said to be tied to Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman film, notably marking Warner Brothers' and DC Comics' first attempt at universe building between its television and film brands. (No, Barry Allen appearing on the CW Network's The Flash for thirty seconds doesn't count.)

This news comes on the heels of the announcement of an overall deal between Matt Reeves and Warner Brothers Television Group, and will likely end up being the first project of many. As you've likely noticed, it also comes amidst the Black Lives Matter movement, and comes with a whole lot of "read the room" implications. There is no mention of the movement in the press release.

When asked about the project, Matt Reeves said, “This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a long form format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream.”

The series will be penned by Boardwalk Empire creator Terrance Winter, with Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark as producers on the project. Reeves' production company 6th & Idaho will work in conjunction with Warner Bros. Television to create the show.