AirTV 2 offers an updated way to marry Sling TV with over-the-air channels

What you need to know • You'll need an over-the-air antenna. • And a Sling TV subscription. • AirTV 2 retails for $99, but deals are available.

AirTV today announced the follow-up to the original box that combined over-the-air television with a Sling TV account. The aptly named AirTV 2 is available now for $99.

In addition to just looking better, this new box has been updated for Wifi 5, also known as 802.11ac. (It also supports ethernet if you prefer to plug things in, though.)

Just like before you'll still need a Sling TV subscription to use Air TV. You'll sign in and hook up your antenna and scan for channels, and then everything will be in one place, whether you're watching on your TV, your phone, tablet, or whatever. It'll also fill the gaps in local channels that still tends to happen on Sling TV itself.

There are a few sweeteners being thrown in as well, such as getting an AirTV 2 and indoor antenna for $49 if you prepay three months of Sling TV service.

Check out the AirTV and Sling deals

AirTV 2 Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner delivers free over-the-air channels to connected devices at home, on the go

Watch local over-the-air (OTA) channels and access OTA recordings anywhere in the U.S. on connected devices, smartphones and tablets with no monthly fees

Powerful Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band connectivity and compact design allow for easier antenna placement anywhere in the home

Available today for $99.99 on AirTV.net; special bundle offers available to new Sling TV customers on Sling.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirTV, a cord-cutting brand dedicated to meeting the growing consumer demand for over-the-air (OTA) products and services, today launched AirTV 2, a new Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner. AirTV 2 wirelessly delivers free local channels to connected devices, smartphones and tablets, both in and out of the home, and improves on AirTV's original design in both size and connectivity.

AirTV 2 is equipped with a powerful 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band Wi-Fi system that delivers strong in-home coverage. AirTV 2's wireless capability and compact, discreet design gives users freedom to place the unit where broadcast reception is strongest in the home.

"AirTV 2 takes a great idea and wraps it in an even better package, making it easy for cord-cutters to integrate their local channels with an OTT subscription," said Mitch Weinraub, director of product development for AirTV. "The robust Wi-Fi connection means customers can place the AirTV 2 anywhere in the home to get the best possible OTA signal without dealing with the wiring or placing the antenna near the TV."

The AirTV 2 configuration eliminates common pain points associated with OTA antennas, like wiring multiple rooms with individual antennas, and allows for optimal antenna placement in the home, regardless of the TV's location. AirTV 2 connects to a digital antenna and a wireless or wired network, providing two live streams of digitally transmitted OTA content simultaneously. Up to two streams are available inside the home; one of these streams may be viewed out of the home.

When connected to an external hard drive (sold separately), AirTV 2 allows users to record up to two local channels simultaneously and view their recordings in and out of the home with no monthly subscription required.

AirTV 2 Features

With AirTV 2, free local channels, like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS, are available for viewing via the Sling app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android devices.

Using an AirTV 2, existing Sling customers can integrate local channels directly into their Sling channel guide. Customers can also set up a free Sling account to access their local channels via AirTV.

AirTV 2 is available today for $99.99 from AirTV.net and available through bundle offers to new Sling TV customers on Sling.com. In addition to the major broadcast networks, customers in most large U.S. markets can receive 50 or more over-the-air channels with no monthly fees. Local channel availability depends on geographic location and antenna quality and placement; OTA antenna sold separately.

AirTV Offers

For a limited time, new Sling TV customers can redeem one of the following AirTV offers on Sling.com:

Receive an AirTV 2 and an indoor OTA antenna for $49 with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV.

Receive an AirTV Mini, an AirTV 2 and an indoor OTA antenna for $99 with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV.

Receive two AirTV Minis, an AirTV 2 and an indoor OTA antenna for $149 with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV.

Sling TV subscription must be at least $20 per month to redeem the above prepaid offers. For more information on these offers, visit Sling.com/airtvoffer.

Customers who purchase the AirTV 2 on AirTV.net will receive a $25 Sling TV credit with their AirTV 2.

AirTV 2 joins AirTV's line of cord-cutting products and services, which aim to create an integrated, whole-home cord-cutting solution that marries the choice and value of streaming with the simplicity and convenience of traditional TV services. Other AirTV products and services include the AirTV Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner, AirTV Player, AirTV Mini and professional antenna installation. For more information on AirTV products and services, visit AirTV.net.

Technical Specs