Alan Davies up for new Jonathan Creek episodes

Jonathan Creek star Alan Davies has revealed he'd be keen to make further episodes if the creator, David Renwick, wrote a new script.

The 57-year-old actor and comedian made his name playing the crime-solving illusionist in the hit series, which ran from 1997 to 2016.

Alan at first starred alongside Caroline Quentin, who played investigative journalist Maddy Magellan. Speaking to The Guardian (opens in new tab), Alan revealed he'd be happy to make more episodes.

"The first series won a Bafta for best TV drama. I didn’t know how awards shows worked, so I went back to my seat while everyone else was swept off backstage for a photocall. People still ask if we’re going to make more. If David wrote another script, I’d do it like a shot. The show changed my life. And it's the only Bafta I’ve ever won."

Nicholas Lyndhurst was the original choice for Jonathan Creek (Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meanwhile, David Renwick, who also created One Foot in the Grave, has revealed how he originally imagined Only Fools and Horses legend Nicholas Lyndhurst alongside Caroline.

"I had earmarked Nicholas Lyndhurst and Caroline Quentin as the leads. Caroline had made a big impression in Men Behaving Badly and was born to play the strong but flawed Maddy Magellan. She jumped at it, but Nick was busy with Goodnight Sweetheart and so sadly passed.

"Rik Mayall and Hugh Laurie were interested for a while. We shot screen tests with Hugh Bonneville, Angus Deayton, Nigel Planer and Alex Jennings too — all great actors but not quite right. Then one day Susie [Belbin, the show's producer] saw Alan Davies rehearsing a sitcom in a church hall. He read with Caroline and it suddenly clicked."

Speaking to us back in 2014, Alan told us that the show had been on so long some of the audience had grown up with it. "The worst thing is when adults tell me they used to watch it when they were children!," he said.

So, hopefully, we haven’t seen the last of Jonathan Creek. The last time we saw the character was in a 2016 Christmas special and hopefully another special will happen one day.