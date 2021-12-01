'And Just Like That...' full trailer finally arrives, giving an exciting glimpse of the 'Sex and the City' sequel

The wait for 'And Just Like That' to arrive is almost over.

Sex and the City fans have been given an exciting sneak peek into what we can expect from the sequel, And Just Like That..., as the full trailer for the new series is finally released.

Sex and the City viewers have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) back on our screens, 20 years since the comedy-drama originally aired.

And Just Like That... is set to hit HBO Max in the US and on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK on Thursday, Dec. 9th, and now we have got a new trailer to binge-watch on repeat before the series starts.

Fans of the original series are already well acquainted with Carrie and co, having followed the women between 1998 and 2004 as they navigated their way through relationship dramas and career challenges of their 30s.

But, now the gang is back (sadly minus man-eating PR guru Samantha Jones after Kim Cattrall turned down the change to reprise the role), this time trying to figure out life in their 50s, with all that marriage, jobs, and raising older children entails.

But as the trailer shows, the friends might have grown up a bit, but the foundations of the show remain the same, romance, friendship, and of course, fabulous shoes!

Since it was announced that Sex and the City would be getting a reboot, fans have been trying to work out what might have been happening in Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda's lives since we last saw them - and now thanks to the trailer we have had a preview of what to expect.

Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Carrie's suave husband, is back, with their marriage still going strong. It also seems Carrie's career has moved on since working as a newspaper columnist. But fear not, she is still the relationship guru she always was... only now she records podcasts instead.

The women can be seen juggling everything that life and motherhood throw at them, while Miranda's husband Steve (David Eigenberg) and Charlotte's other half, Harry (Evan Handler), are also back, while new additions include The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman, Chicago PD’s Nicole Ari Parker, Strangers star Sarita Choudhury, and the show’s first non-binary character played by Grey’s Anatomy’s Sara Ramirez.

‘And Just Like That...’ will be available from Thursday, Dec. 9th on HBO Max in the US and on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.