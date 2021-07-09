And just like that, they're back ...

Imagine a world in which HBO Max decided to resurrect Sex and the City with three of the four main characters, quietly went about filming, and then surprised us all with a new series called And Just Like That ... .

That is not the world in which we live, which leads us to the teaser pic you see above. In it are Cynthia Nixon as Miranda, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte. All are reprising their roles from the HBO series that launched countless real-life copycats, which is about as high praise as any show could ever hope for.

We're closing in on 20 years since the original SATC slipped off its red-soled heels, which makes now as good a time as any to revisit things. It'll be weird to do so without Kim Cattrall as Samantha — and who knows, maybe that'll prove to be the smart decision. Also coming along on the new ride are the previously announced Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

The gist, as HBO puts things, is this:

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “Sex and the City,” follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

No word yet on when we can expect the 10-episode season to premiere on HBO Max.

HBO Max is the streaming service from WarnerMedia that comprises all the content from the legacy HBO service, including the original Sex And The City series.

HBO Max is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV, iOS and Android smartphones, smart TVs, and on the web. In addition to HBO content, HBO Max also is home to the greater WarnerMedia stable, including the Turner family of networks (think TNT, TBS, TCM and more), the D.C. Universe, Studio Ghibli, and more.