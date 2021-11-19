Andrew Marr announces he's leaving the BBC after 21 years

Andrew Marr is leaving the BBC after over two decades, saying that he was "keen to get [his] own voice back". He has been regularly hosting his self-named Sunday programme The Andrew Marr Show, but will now be moving on to other things, including writing for newspapers.

The presenter confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "Personal announcement. After 21 years, I have decided to move on from the BBC. l leave behind many happy memories and wonderful colleagues. But from the New Year I am moving to Global to write and present political and cultural shows, and to write for newspapers."

In a series of subsequent tweets, he added: "I think British politics and public life are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I’ve said, I am keen to get my own voice back.

"I have been doing the Andrew Marr show every Sunday morning for 16 years now and that is probably more than enough time for anybody!"

Since his tweets, new employer Global released a press release sharing more details about what the public should expect from Andrew's new role.

It reads: "Global, one of the world’s leading media & entertainment groups, has signed Andrew Marr in an exclusive deal, which will see the broadcaster and journalist present brand-new programmes on LBC and Classic FM next year.

"Marr will host a brand new, opinion-led programme, broadcast on LBC and fully visualized on Global Player where he will give his view on the biggest issues of the moment, along with agenda-setting guests.

The release added: "He joins Britain’s biggest commercial news talk station as it celebrates its highest ever listening figures, with more than 3 million people now tuning in across the UK each week."

"As part of the major exclusive broadcast deal with Global, he will also present a brand-new programme on Classic FM, the UK’s most popular classical music station, playing the world’s greatest music, as well as interviewing guests from the worlds of politics and the arts.

"In addition to his new programmes on LBC and Classic FM, Marr will also present new weekly podcast on Global Player – Global’s news and entertainment hub – and will write a regular column for LBC.co.uk."