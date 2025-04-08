Neighbours spoilers: Harold is leaving Erinsborough!

Ramsay Street gathers to say farewell to much loved Harold on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 14 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



It's the end-of-an-era when Harold Bishop (played by Ian Smith) unexpectedly announces he is leaving Erinsborough on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and her husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) are both saddened by Harold's sudden decision.



But his mind is made up and he wants to move back to Queensland to live with his granddaughter Sky and her wife Lana!



With Harold's departure set, the residents of Ramsay Street rally to surprise their beloved friend with a farewell party!



Expect tears and plenty of nostalgia as the much loved character makes his exit.

Harold says goodbye to the residents of Ramsay Street on today's episode of Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Tuesday 15 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is not happy when he discovers that Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) and Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) are now a couple!



Paul makes it clear that he doesn't want dodgy doctor Darcy anywhere near his and Chelsea's baby son, Thomas.



But is that the REAL reason that Paul disapproves so strongly of Chelsea and Darcy?

Chelsea begins to wonder if Paul is also secretly a bit jealous?

Chelsea and Darcy get together on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Wednesday 16 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) has been acting a bit strangely since she returned from Big Kev's funeral.



Nell's boyfriend, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant), is alarmed after finding the sketch of Nell pushing Sebastian Metcalfe near the lake at Lassiters.



JJ is left reeling after Nell breaks down and confesses that she had a confrontation with Sebastian just before his death!



With Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) facing possible prison time over love-rival Sebastian's murder, does Nell know what REALLY happened that fateful night?

Nell makes a SHOCK confession about Sebastian's death on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Thursday 17 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina) is unhappy when her younger brother, Taye Obasi (Lakota Johnson), decides to move out of Number 32.



Taye is ready to strike out on his own.



Taye sets his sights on moving into the share house at Number 30.



But how will resident Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson) react when Taye accidentally interrupts him and girlfriend, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), getting passionate in the backyard pool?



Oops!

WHO catches Max and Holly getting sexy in the pool on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Taye is on the move on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video