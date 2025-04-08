Neighbours spoilers: Harold is leaving Erinsborough!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between April 14 to 17...
Airs Monday 14 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
It's the end-of-an-era when Harold Bishop (played by Ian Smith) unexpectedly announces he is leaving Erinsborough on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and her husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) are both saddened by Harold's sudden decision.
But his mind is made up and he wants to move back to Queensland to live with his granddaughter Sky and her wife Lana!
With Harold's departure set, the residents of Ramsay Street rally to surprise their beloved friend with a farewell party!
Expect tears and plenty of nostalgia as the much loved character makes his exit.
Airs Tuesday 15 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is not happy when he discovers that Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) and Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) are now a couple!
Paul makes it clear that he doesn't want dodgy doctor Darcy anywhere near his and Chelsea's baby son, Thomas.
But is that the REAL reason that Paul disapproves so strongly of Chelsea and Darcy?
Chelsea begins to wonder if Paul is also secretly a bit jealous?
Airs Wednesday 16 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) has been acting a bit strangely since she returned from Big Kev's funeral.
Nell's boyfriend, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant), is alarmed after finding the sketch of Nell pushing Sebastian Metcalfe near the lake at Lassiters.
JJ is left reeling after Nell breaks down and confesses that she had a confrontation with Sebastian just before his death!
With Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) facing possible prison time over love-rival Sebastian's murder, does Nell know what REALLY happened that fateful night?
Airs Thursday 17 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina) is unhappy when her younger brother, Taye Obasi (Lakota Johnson), decides to move out of Number 32.
Taye is ready to strike out on his own.
Taye sets his sights on moving into the share house at Number 30.
But how will resident Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson) react when Taye accidentally interrupts him and girlfriend, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), getting passionate in the backyard pool?
Oops!
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
