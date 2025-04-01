Great British Railway Journeys season 16: release date, destinations, host, exclusive interview and everything we know

Great British Railway Journeys season 16 will follow Michael Portillo as he takes to the rails again to explore some of Britain’s most scenic and intriguing settings.

From Epping Forest in Essex to the Black Country, the Lake District to the Weald in Kent, the BBC2 show, now on its 16th series, takes viewers on a journey through history as Michael discovers the beauty of Britain, all accessible by train.

Here we tell you everything you need to know about the new series including an exclusive interview with Michael talking through some of his highlights from this new series...

Great British Railway Journeys season 16 starts on Monday, April 7, 2025 and airs on weekdays at 6.30pm on BBC2. It will also be available on BBCiPlayer.

Michael Portillo in season 16 of his Great British Railways series. (Image credit: BBC)

What happens and destinations in series 16 of Great British Railway Journeys?

Episode 1 - Paddock Wood to Frant

The 20-part series begins with Michael exploring The Weald of Kent in the South East of England. "It’s an area around 120 miles long, bordered by the North and South Downs and characterised by lots of ancient woodland", explains Michael. 'It was a very prosperous area for agriculture and for thousands of years farmers would move their animals through the woods to graze on fertile pastures. As a result, these very deep lanes have been created. The Weald was also rich in iron so became very prosperous because of that."

He also visits the pretty 12th century church of St Peter and St Paul in Wadhurst, where more than 30 iron memorial slabs bear witness to The Weald as once the country’s leading producer of iron.

The opening episode also sees Michael visiting nearby Bedgebury Arboretum which has the largest collection of conifers in the world and is home to a ‘dinosaur tree, the Wollemi Pine, which fossil records show existed 200 million years ago.

Michael heads off on new adventures. (Image credit: BBC)

He also takes a trip to a very special Georgian mansion house called Finchcocks. "It has a long association with music", explains Michael. "Amateur and professional pianists of all different abilities can come to play some of the finest pianos in the world. It was amazing for me to descend into the basement of the house where there were about seven or eight vaults, each one containing a piano. I watched one pianist having a masterclass with a very skilled musician who goes through their techniques."

Great British Railway Journeys season 16 interview

Are you musical yourself? Do you play any instruments?

Michael Portillo: "I can't play any musical instruments, but I very much enjoy listening to music, especially opera."

All Aboard! Michael is now on his 16th series of his popular show Great British Railway Journeys. (Image credit: BBC)

What were some of your highlights from this new series of Great British Railway Journeys?

"I really enjoyed visiting an historic button factory in Birmingham, Firmin & Sons, established in 1655. They’re still creating buttons for military uniforms and the Royal household’, explains Michael. "During the American Civil War they made buttons for the armies on both sides. They gave me a special set that I’ve had sewn onto a new jacket. It was a wonderful place to visit and like stepping back in time."

This is your sixteenth series of Great British Railway Journeys. Could you ever have predicted it would be so successful?

"No! The very first one we made got a diabolical review in Radio Times which I like to remind them of if they ever interview me!"

"I think the reason the series has continued for so long is that people love facts. I mean, people may like railways, but they love facts more so in every episode we are always delving into history, culture, dates and information."

What do you love most about making these series?

"I love everything about them from top to bottom, side to side. I really enjoy talking to the people we meet who are passionate about the places we go to. That's what makes the show work. If the series was just about trains, it wouldn't still be going!"

What other TV shows are in the pipeline for you this year?

"We are working on a celebration of 200 years of railways, which started in Britain. We'll be heading back to the Stockton to Darlington railway of 1825 looking at the rise of steam, the building of the lines, the archeology from the railways that still survive and the people who made it all happen.

"We'll also focus on the first inter-city passenger railway in 1830 between Liverpool and Manchester and how the railway affected society. Almost everything was changed when people could travel considerable distances in a reasonable time, learn about things, spread ideas and spread revolution."

You’ve been all over the world by train for your many series, is there anywhere else you would love to explore by rail?

"Yes, lots! We haven't yet been to parts of Asia Pacific. We’ve not been to China, Japan, or Korea. We haven't explored much of Africa or South America, so there are masses of places I'd still love to explore."

Great British Railway Journeys season 16 starts on Monday 7 April, 2025 and airs on weekdays at 6.30pm on BBC2.