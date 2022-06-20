Another huge Netflix show has been axed after four seasons

Netflix series Snowpiercer is about to reach its final destination, as the hit series will come to an end after season 4 which is expected to arrive in 2023.

The dystopian thriller series is based on the film of the same name by Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho, and currently, there are no plans to continue the story beyond season 4.

Speaking to Deadline, a TNT spokesperson revealed: "We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT. Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways.

"It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever."

The series stars Jennifer Connolly as the powerful Head of Hospitality and Voice of the Train, and Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton, who lives at the tail of the train and staged a rebellion against first-class due to their treatment of those in other carriages.

Sean Bean also joined the cast in season 2 as Mr. Wilford who was revealed to be the creator of the Snowpiercer train, but his arrival on the scene caused complications as he brought another train on board and intended to seize control of both.

Snowpiercer season 3 has just aired on TNT and Netflix, where Layton and his inner circle commanded a small pirate train in search of Melanie and Mr. Wilford consolidated power on board the train, foiled only by secret allies of Layton.

But the story will reach a conclusion after season 4 and there are currently no plans for any spin-offs or special episodes.

Sean Bean's Mr. Wilford became a major player from season 2 onwards. (Image credit: TNT)

Fans don't have to feel sad just yet though, as we're still eagerly awaiting the fourth season and previous episodes can be watched on-demand via TNT and Netflix, so we can still enjoy it for a while longer!

Meanwhile, Netflix axed this acclaimed show after one season which came as a surprise to some fans, and there's been some good news that this 100% rated Rotten Tomatoes series has been renewed so there are plenty of big changes coming to the streaming service.

Snowpiercer airs on TNT in the US and Netflix in the UK.