Ant & Dec to prank Jeremy Clarkson in 'Saturday Night Takeaway' stunt

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back on our screens this weekend, with the Geordie duo set to bring back pranks, big guest stars, and competitions to our Saturday evenings.

It has now been confirmed that they're set to prank Clarkson's Farm star Jeremy Clarkson, in their Undercover segment where they disguise themselves and come up with a way to pull pranks on unsuspecting celebrities.

ITV has released some information ahead of episode one, and it reads: "Jeremy Clarkson is the unsuspecting star of Undercover as protesters arrive at his farm demanding rights for soil, two of the protesters look familiar...could that be Ant and Dec?!"

We'll have to tune in to find out exactly how this goes down, but with a staged protest happening on Jeremy's farm, the former Top Gear presenter is probably going to be a bit frustrated!

The brand new series of #SaturdayNightTakeaway starts Saturday 19th February 7pm

In addition to this, the RuPaul's Drag Race UK cast will take centre stage as the Queen of Drag herself RuPaul Charles will be the first guest announcer of the new series.

We'll also see all three winners of Drag Race UK performing together, with the duo welcoming The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, and Krystal Versace to the stage for the End of the Show Show. This marks the first time they've all performed together.

The much-loved Ant vs Dec segment is also back, with fellow presenter Stephen Mulhern presenting a brand new high octane challenge which will see the duo facing off against each other.

That's not all, as we'll see Takeaway Getaway Gift on a Shift with Jordan North, some live surprises for the studio audience and viewers at home, and Fleur East and Andi Peters are back so there'll be loads packed into the programme!

The new series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway starts on Feb. 19 at 7pm on ITV. Episodes will also be available on ITV Hub.