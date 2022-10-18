Anton Du Beke blasts Strictly mole for leaking results

Anton Du Beke has demanded that the Strictly Come Dancing mole stop leaking the results.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has hit out at the Strictly mole demanding that they stop leaking the show results before it airs on a Sunday evening.

With Strictly Come Dancing 2022 returning to dazzle our screens, a Strictly "mole" has emerged who has been spoiling the show results, with fans staying up waiting to see the alleged spoiler online.

Appearing on Loose Women, Anton was asked about the spoilers by Ruth Langsford, which expose which celebrity was eliminated from the show before it is broadcast.

He begged the mystery "mole" to stop spoiling the results, saying: “People don’t want to know."

He added: “It gets on my nerves. Please stop. I don’t know who you are but please stop. Don’t do it. Why would you do it? Nobody knows who it is.

Anton Du Beke made an appearance on Loose Women where he called out the Strictly mole. (Image credit: ITV)

“The audience, like the people who go to [Agatha Christie murder mystery play] The Mousetrap for example, which has been going for years, we’re all in it together. Knowledge is power and all that sort of stuff, everyone has an agreement we won’t say anything, so I don’t know who does it.

“They call you a spoiler for a reason — because you’re a spoiler. Don’t do it… Try to stop spoiling it please, because people don’t want to know.”

So far, TV presenter Kaye Adams, radio star Richie Anderson and music legend Matt Goss have left the competition.

This week Strictly Come Dancing will be celebrating 100 years of the BBC with special dance routines dedicated to some of the BBC's best-loved shows.

For the first time ever, the couples will perform to an iconic BBC theme tune or dance in tribute to one of the BBC's most loved services.

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 next airs on Saturday, October 22 at 6.30 pm on BBC One.

This week's results show will air on Sunday, October 23 at 7.20 pm.