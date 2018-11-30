AT&T will stop prorating bills for some services if you cancel after Jan. 14, 2019

Here's a decently big heads up to anyone looking to cancel DirecTV and switch to ... well, pretty much anything else. (That includes, of course, any of the number of flavors of streaming video.) Starting Jan. 14, 2019, AT&T no longer will prorate your bill if you cancel one of several services before the end of your billing cycle. The good news is that you'll still keep the service through the end of the billing cycle — you just won't be saving any money.

The new policy affects those canceling service from DirecTV, U-Verse TV, AT&T Phone, AT&T Internet, and Fixed Wireless Internet. Do note that the new policy does not affect AT&T Wireless — your cell phone — or DirecTV Now, the streaming TV arm of things. (The new policy also brings AT&T's in line with some of its competitors.)

Here's the not-so-fine print:

We bill in advance for DIRECTV, U-verse® TV, AT&T Phone, AT&T Internet, and Fixed Wireless Internet accounts per our service agreements. Currently, if you cancel any of these services, we give you prorated credits for the remaining days in your bill period. Starting January 14, 2019, if you disconnect these services before the bill period is over, we won't offer those prorated credits anymore. But, you can still use your services until the last day of your bill period. We're making this change so our video and broadband services follow the same billing policies as our mobility services.

There are some caveats, of course. (And to be fair, AT&T is being clear about all of this Here's what all you need to know:

This new proration policy affects DirecTV, U-Verse TV, AT&T Phone (landline), AT&T Internet, and Fixed Wireless Internet accounts.

The new policy takes effect Jan. 14, 2019.

It does not affect accounts in California, Illinois and New York.

If you're in Michigan, it doesn't affect U-Verse TV, AT&T Phone or AT&T Internet accounts.

If you're upgrading or downgrading services or features, you're in the clear.

If you switch between DirecTV and U-Verse TV, or DSL and AT&T Internet, or landline phone and AT&T Phone, you're good.

If you change locations but keep your accounts

If you have DirecTV for Business

Thanks, Daniel, for the heads up.