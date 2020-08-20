Away on Netflix behind-the-scenes pictures shows how Hilary Swank and the rest do their space thing

Which way is up in space? Hilary Swank finds that out the hard way in this behind-the-scenes shot from "Away" on Netflix.

Seeing behind-the-scenes pictures from Away on Netflix makes you wonder: Is the word "actornauts" a thing? Because it should totally be a thing.

Because we're long past the days in which microgravity had to be conveniently written out of space dramas as something that had been solved so long ago it's not even worth mentioning. Digital editing means actors on wires are the norm (or something even cooler in the case of Sandra Bullock in Gravity), and fake spaceflight is plenty commonplace now.

That's not to say that seeing Hilary Swank upside down or Ato Essandoh suspended above the deck of the ship takes away from the experience any. We know they're not actually in space. We know they're connected, somehow, bonded, surly, to the Earth. It's that suspension of disbelief that makes the suspension of actors possible.

The Away behind-the-scenes pictures also give us another glimpse in to the lives of the family members Swank's Emma Green and crew have to leave behind. Husband Matt Logan (Josh Charles) and daughter Alexis (Talitha Bateman) still have lives at home while Mom rockets off to Mars — and it's not easy for either of them. Same goes for the other members of the crew, too.

And speaking of crews, it's always interesting to see just how many people it takes on the other side of the camera to make even a simple scene happen. (And let's not pretend we're even seeing the half of it.) That's the magic of behind-the-scenes pictures like we have here from Away. That's the magic of film.

All 10 episodes of Away will land on Netflix on Sept. 4. In addition to Swank, Essandoh, Charles and Bateman, Away also stars Ray Panthaki, Mark Ivanir and Vivian Wu. Directors on the series include Ed Zwick, Jeffrey Reiner, Bronwen Luges, David Boyd, Charlotte Brandtrom and Jet Wilkinson.