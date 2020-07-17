Away on Netflix: Series premiere date, plot, cast and more!

Hilary Swank is Emma Green in the new series Away on Netflix.

Netflix is going Away. To Mars. And while there's no shortage of Mars shows on Netflix, the latest sees two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Boys Don't Cry, Million Dollar Baby) headed to the Red Planet in Away.

The series is set to premiere this fall.

Netflix hasn't said a whole lot about the Away series so far, but we do have have an initial teaser trailer. The forty-three seconds sees Swank — who plays Emma Green — in a spacecraft, a tear floating away from her eye in microgravity.

"I miss you guys," she says in a voiceover. "I love you so much. I wish I could be with you right now. And just remember — the further away I get I'm just getting closer to being back to you."

A picture floats away from her hand, and we see her husband, Matt (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter Alexis Logan (Talitha Bateman).

The mission, according to the patch on Green's uniform, is Atlas I, and is part of the Mars Joint Initiative.

Netflix calls the series "a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic sale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way."

The Netflix line on the series says that the crew led by Green is international in nature, and that it's the first manned mission to the next planet out. The crew members — three men and two women — are from the United States (Green), Russia (Mark Ivanir as Misha Popov), China (Vivian Wu as Yu Wang), India (Ray Panthaki as Ram Arya) and Great Britain (Ato Essandoh as Kwesi).

The mission is scheduled to take three years — if everything goes according to plan. But it's extremely likely things will not always go according to plan, given that Netflix says the crew will "struggle to stay alive and stay on track in pursuit of humanity's most important goal."

As with other shows of this nature (The First on Hulu is excellent, though it was canceled after a single season) Away is going to tackle the crew's "personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth," and how they become "increasingly complex."

And Swank's Green is going to have to "reconcile her decision to leave behind her family "when they need her the most."

Watch the full trailer for 'Away'

Netflix has finally dropped the first full trailer for Away, a little less than a month out from launch. (See what we did there?)

We get a better look at the crew — who until now had been silent with all the teasers focused on Swank's character.)

And we get our first look at some of the troubles the mission is going to face — floating fire in space is never a good thing.

Away was created by Andrew Hinderaker, who served as a writer on Penny Dreadful and was executive story director on the CBS drama Pure Genius. The series is executive produced by showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Matt Reeves, Jason Katims, Edward Zwick, Hilary Swank, Adam Kassan, Andrew Hinderaker, Jeni Mulein and Michelle Lee.

When does Away premiere on Netflix?

The first season of Away will premiere on Sept. 4, 2020. A second season has not yet been announced.