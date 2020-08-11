Away on Netflix photos: Hilary Swank, set pics, and more!

Away on Netflix is by far one of the most anticipated shows of the fall. For one, it's got Hilary Swank in it. And anytime you can catch a two-time Oscar winner doing anything new, you should. (Yes, that was true even back in the days of The Core. Don't judge us.)

The other reason is that nobody has ever done a show about going to Mars and and the physical, psychological and emotional toll that it takes not just on the ones going to space, but on everybody who's left at home, too.

Wait. That's been done before, too.

OK, but Away is doing it with Hilary Swank. And Away is doing it on Netflix. And we have 10 images of the upcoming series — Away will be on Netflix come Sept. 4 — that you'll want to have a look at while you count down the weeks before the crew counts down to liftoff.

We're pored over these things just about as much as we possibly can at this point. There aren't any obvious spoilers — you can make out most of the crew names on Swank's Atlas I mission patch, and her lanyard points us to the Mars Joint Initiative. Also Josh Charles may be aging in reverse.

Otherwise, it's all in good fun while we await the launch of Away this fall.