Barbie DVD is just $8 in this Black Friday deal, with an extra perk for more movies

The biggest box office hit of the year is Barbie, which has made well over $1 billion already, but Warner Bros. might not be making much more money from it, because a new Black Friday DVD deal makes the physical disc so cheap that the company is basically giving it away.

Many US retailers are cutting the cost of Barbie on DVD and Blu-Ray, but Target is the real winner. Not only has it slashed the price of the movie, but on top of that, it's offering buy-3-get-1-free on loads of new and classic movies.

As well as Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Across The Spider-Verse, Cocaine Bear, Black Adam, Fast X, the D&D movie and Top Gun Maverick are offered, as well as plenty of other hits too.

Barbie Blu-Ray: was $26.99 , now $10 at Target

That's not a typo: the Barbie movie on Blu-Ray is now $17 off at Target, so you can save 63% on its original price, and that's before the 3-for-2 deal that can net you extra movies. There are a few bonus features included for the super-fans of the movie. If you don't need Blu-Ray, or can't play them, there's also a deal on the DVD option:

Barbie DVD: was $23 , now $8 at Target

Here's where we'd normally pitch what Barbie is about, but it's made more money than the GDP of Grenada; you've heard all about this movie, and you know what it's all about. And if you're in the minority who hasn't... do you have $8 or $10 spare? You can fix that issue quickly!

Blu-ray and DVD sales can often be a little spotty, and so this Barbie discount is fantastic. To give it more context, it actually costs more than that to buy digitally. Online video platforms sell it for $12.99 (rent for $5.99), so buying the actual disc is cheaper!

If you live in the UK and can't get this Target deal, then you're also in for some bad news about the Black Friday DVD sales in the UK: Barbie isn't included in them. You'll have to pick it up for full price, with Amazon currently selling it for the cheapest: £9.50 for DVD and £14.99 for Blu-Ray. Find it on Amazon here.