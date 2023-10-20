BBC presenter quits after 30 years in Newsnight shakeup

BBC Newsnight is saying goodbye to long-running presenter Kirsty Wark, who has been part of the show for the past 30 years.

Kirsty first joined the show in 1993, but she will continue to present BBC documentaries as well as programmes such as The Reunion and Start the Week on Radio 4.

Speaking about her decision, Kirsty told the BBC: "Today I am celebrating 30 years presenting Newsnight. It is an enormous privilege to be involved in such a rigorous, creative programme with a wonderful, talented, bunch of colleagues – actually many bunches over the years, led, most recently by Esme Wren followed by Stewart Maclean.

"There's not a day when I don't look forward to coming to the office, and every day I learn something from the team about all manner of things, from aspects of American foreign policy to how to make a great mojito."

She added: "Last year I spoke to both the Director General Tim Davie and to Stewart and signalled my desire to end my three-decade run on the show after the next election, and that's the plan.

"When the time comes it will be a massive wrench. However, I'll be leaving Newsnight but not the BBC. I'll still be presenting The Reunion and Start the Week on Radio 4, TV documentaries too as well as finishing, finally, my third novel. There are exciting times ahead."

Meanwhile, Tim Davie responded by saying: "Generations of Newsnight viewers have benefitted from Kirsty's authority, her razor-sharp insight and her journalistic flair. She sets the standard for engaging yet authoritative presenting. I speak on behalf of the whole BBC when I thank her for the past 30 years.

"I'm delighted the BBC is not losing Kirsty altogether when she steps back from Newsnight and look forward to seeing and hearing her beyond the busy political year ahead."

It is not yet known who will take over Kirsty's role on the BBC Two program, but she is staying until the next general election so she will be on our screens for a little while longer.

Newsnight continues on BBC Two at 10:30 pm on Friday, October 20. Episodes can also be watched via iPlayer.