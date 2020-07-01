Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back, because 2020 isn't real enough apparently

Source: Beavis and Butt-Head (Image credit: Beavis and Butt-Head)

Comedy Central today announced that it's ordered two new seasons of the iconic Beavis and Butt-Head .

We'll let that sink in for a minute.

Show creator Mike Judge — who in 1993 unleashed the stay-at-home slackers and influenced an entire generation of kids who just didn't give a damn — will return as a writer and producer, and he'll continue to voice both characters.

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," Judge said in a press release.

Judge, of course also is the creative force behind the more recent Silicon Valley on HBO, King of the Hill , and the films Office Space and Idiocracy , the latter of which all but predicted the chaos the see in the real world today.

The new seasons will be filled "with meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans – Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids."

"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central" Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group at Comedy Central, said in a press release. "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."

Beavis and Butt-Head was born in 1992 with a short film appearing on MTV's Liquid Television show. The original series spanned seven seasons, from March 1993 to November 1997, with a revival season in 2011, for some 252 total episodes.

No telling how the duo will fare given the cultural climate of 2020 and beyond — and the pair's beloved heavy-metal music isn't what it used to be, either.

But the slacker-stoner left in our adult selves is very curious to find out. No word yet on when to expect new content.