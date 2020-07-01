Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back, because 2020 isn't real enough apparently
A-huh. Huh. Huh huh huh huh. Huh huh huh. Huh
Comedy Central today announced that it's ordered two new seasons of the iconic Beavis and Butt-Head .
We'll let that sink in for a minute.
Show creator Mike Judge — who in 1993 unleashed the stay-at-home slackers and influenced an entire generation of kids who just didn't give a damn — will return as a writer and producer, and he'll continue to voice both characters.
"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," Judge said in a press release.
Judge, of course also is the creative force behind the more recent Silicon Valley on HBO, King of the Hill , and the films Office Space and Idiocracy , the latter of which all but predicted the chaos the see in the real world today.
The new seasons will be filled "with meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans – Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids."
"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central" Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group at Comedy Central, said in a press release. "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."
Beavis and Butt-Head was born in 1992 with a short film appearing on MTV's Liquid Television show. The original series spanned seven seasons, from March 1993 to November 1997, with a revival season in 2011, for some 252 total episodes.
No telling how the duo will fare given the cultural climate of 2020 and beyond — and the pair's beloved heavy-metal music isn't what it used to be, either.
But the slacker-stoner left in our adult selves is very curious to find out. No word yet on when to expect new content.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.