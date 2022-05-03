Benedict Cumberbatch hits the red carpet at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch took to the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood last night for the world premiere of the next installment in the MCU franchise.

Benedict, who plays the titular role in the Sam Raimi-directed movie was joined by the rest of the cast including Rachel McAdam as Dr. Christine Palmer, a friend of Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

You can see them on the red carpet below...

Image 1 of 8 Benedict Cumberbatch on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty) Image 2 of 8 Elizabeth Olsen wore a black suit for the world premiere. (Image credit: Getty ) Image 3 of 8 Rachel McAdam at the Doctor Strange world premiere. (Image credit: Getty) Image 4 of 8 Sir Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell attend the Doctor Strange world premiere (Image credit: Getty ) Image 5 of 8 Hayley Atwell is also part of the MCU as Penny Carter. (Image credit: Getty) Image 6 of 8 Director Sam Raimi on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty) Image 7 of 8 Benedict Wong at the premiere. (Image credit: Getty) Image 8 of 8 Xochitl Gomez wore a layered dress to the Doctor Strange world premiere (Image credit: Getty)

Luckily for fans, the wait for the new movie is almost over as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere exclusively in movie theatres on Friday, May 6.

While details of what happens in the movie are being kept under wraps, the official synopsis for the film reads: "In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before.

"Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary."

The wait is almost over for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to land in theatres. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Benedict Cumberbatch was interviewed on the red carpet, and here is what he had to say about the new Doctor Strange installment...

Benedict Cumberbatch on acting alongside himself:

"This is a very rich and complex character as it is, and then when he comes up against other versions of himself it just gets even more interesting. As an actor, the challenge is to make him the same but different and have fun with it, and I cant wait to see how the audience reacts to it."

On working alongside Sam Raimi to develop his character:

"The last third of the film, in true Marvel fashion, came together quite late. But I feel like I am a guardian of this character and so the integrity rests with me, and I fought for a lot of the stuff you will see in the picture, and some that you won't!"

On working with Elizabeth Olsen:

"She is just a joy, there is nothing I can say about her that hasn't already been said about how superlative she is as a human being and as an actress, but I will anyway. She is memorizing to watch and you fall under her spell — pun intended — and she is the first not to take it or herself too seriously and have fun, and that is a really great combination, and it is a great day for everyone when she is on set."

On working with Sam Raimi:

"He is probably one of the nicest human beings I have ever had the good fortune to work with. For someone who has that much of an iconic staus both in horror and in superhero movies, he wears it very lightly. He is very collaborative and very humble and it is a joy to be working with him. You want to please him."

On his character Dr Strange:

"Strange came from an ordinary place, as brilliant as he was as a neurosurgeon, he was someone you could recognize in our world. He wasn't born with a superpower, he had to discover it, and I think that is inspiring as well, that there are possibilities in all of us that can be tapped into."