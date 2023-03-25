Beyond Paradise fans are all saying the same thing as Archie kisses Martha
Beyond Paradise viewers were impressed by Martha's reaction to the kiss
Beyond Paradise viewers were shocked in last night's episode when charming, handsome Archie landed a kiss on a surprised Martha.
But it wasn't the kiss that really got fans talking.
It was Martha's reaction!
Last night's episode of Beyond Paradise was out of this world, as Humphrey and his team investigated the death of a man who'd been found lying in a crop circle.
With reports of bright lights in the sky, and alien hunters arriving in Shipton Abbott, the man's death was a puzzle for Humphrey, Esther and Kelby to solve.
Meanwhile, Martha was dealing with a visit from a food critic at her cafe, and to add to her stress, she and Humphrey were due at the clinic, ready to start another round of IVF treatment in their quest to have a baby.
Poor Humphrey ended up waiting alone at the clinic, when Martha was held up. She said she'd call to reschedule.
But she didn't.
Instead she told Humphrey she didn't want to try again, and said they could be a family as they were - just the two of them.
Humphrey agreed and the two shared a sweet, sad moment together.
Later at the cafe, Archie - who was once engaged to Martha - cornered his ex and told her he didn't think she was happy.
And as a shocked Anne - Martha's mum - spied on them from the door of the cafe, Archie pulled Martha closer and kissed her!
The viewers were surprised by the kiss, but they LOVED Martha's reaction!
Annoyed at her ex overstepping boundaries, Martha slapped him - hard!
"Nice slap Martha" said one loyal fan.
While others said they'd felt it!
And one viewer commented on Martha's "decent right hook"!
That slap had to smart @ImJamieBamber 😣😂 Martha’s got a decent right hook 👋🏻🤣 #BeyondParadise @BeyondPOfficial pic.twitter.com/IMlzmEnBtyMarch 24, 2023
Nice slap Martha #BeyondParadiseMarch 24, 2023
Bloody hell Maratha even I felt that slap #BeyondParadiseMarch 24, 2023
Watched Beyond Paradise. That slap 🫣wow, I felt that. Kelby receiving the bike charger plug it where though.....in a tree? 🌳😂 The IVF story. I really felt for Humphrey and Martha. #BeyondParadiseMarch 24, 2023
But will Martha tell fiance Humphrey what Archie's been up to? And how will Humphrey react?
Beyond Paradise continues next Friday at 8pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.
