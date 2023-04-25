Black Mirror sends fans wild with huge cryptic update

Black Mirror hasn't seen any new episodes since 2019 but a cryptic new statement suggests that a new season could be on the cards.

The hugely popular Netflix anthology series could be making a welcome comeback following season 4, a three-part instalment that featured the episodes Striking Vipers, Smithereens and Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.

The most recent season might've been short, but it welcomed huge guest stars like Andrew Scott and Miley Cyrus to the line-up, and fans were keen to see more.

In 2022, Variety reported that season 6 has been greenlit by Netflix but there wasn't any concrete updates about when these new episodes might arrive on our screens, or what they might be about.

However, a new tweet has got fans incredibly excited. For the past four years, there's been radio silence on the social media accounts until a recent tweet appeared which just reads: "What have we missed?".

what have we missed?

This announcement has, understandably, sent people on Twitter into a frenzy and Netflix themselves have gotten in on the action, replying to the tweet with an equally cryptic one that reads: "scientists are still creating robots that slowly harness more and more advanced AI like they haven't watched a single episode of your show."

scientists are still creating robots that slowly harness more and more advanced AI like they haven't watched a single episode of your show.

We can only hope this means Black Mirror season 6 is on the way soon, as we've been waiting patiently to see more from the popular anthology series.

Charlie Brooker's series is so successful that it even saw a first for Netflix, an interactive movie named Black Mirror: Bandersnatch which allowed players to choose their own adventure.

This resulted in protagonist Stefan leading an ordinary life or going through it and having a series of weird things happen to him, which let's face it, is way more fun to play through!

Black Mirror has had fans captivated from day one, with humble beginnings on Channel 4 and a truly shocking pilot episode that saw Rory Kinnear as a Prime Minister who was forced to make a horrific decision in order to save someone's life. If you know, you know.

It's since moved to Netflix which is its new home and has gone on to be a global sensation with the stories making fans laugh, cry and recoil in horror in places.

But is Black Mirror season 6 going to land on our screens soon? We'll have to wait patiently for more updates.

Black Mirror seasons 1 - 5 are available on Netflix.