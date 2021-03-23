Black Widow will get dual theater/streaming release on July 9

Disney today announced another shift in its release schedule for the next few years. The headline, however, is that Marvel's Black Widow — which has been sitting on a shelf for some time now — will see a dual release July 9 in theaters and as part of the Disney+ Premier Access program. Cruella also will see the same treatment when it's released on May 28.

That's a scheme by which you'll have to pay an extra $29.99 to watch the movie on top of your regular Disney+ subscription. Cruella is the third and Black Widow will be the fourth film to see a Premier Access release, after the live-action remake of Mulan, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences," Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a press release. "By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,”

Elsewhere on the Marvel front, you can look for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to release on Sept. 3, 2021, and Eternals on Nov. 5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will open on March 25, 2022, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, Black Panther 2 on July 8, and Captain Marvel 2 on Nov. 11. (An untitled Marvel film will drop on Oct. 7.)

Avatar's four follow-ups also made it onto the schedule, with Avatar 2 slated for Dec. 23, 2022. The follow-ups will come in December of 2024, 2026 and 2028.

And the Star Wars film Rogue Squadron is set for Dec. 22, 2023.

The news comes just ahead of the Disney+ price in increase in the United States. Starting March 26, Disney+ will cost $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year. (That's an increase of $1 a month, and $10 a year.) The Disney Bundle — which also includes Hulu and ESPN+ — will cost $13.99 with ads on Hulu, and $19.99 a month if you want to get rid of ads.

