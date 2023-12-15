Blackadder Goes Forth hilarious Stephen Fry outtake revealed: 'It's Hugh bloody Laurie!'

The BBC has released a hilarious video of outtakes from Blackadder Goes Forth revolving around Stephen Fry's character, General Melchett.

The five minutes of outtake footage is all from the acclaimed comedy's second episode of the series, "Corporal Punishment". In the scene, Melchett is sentencing Blackadder (Rowan Atkinson) to death for shooting his beloved carrier pigeon, Speckled Jim. Blackadder wasn't helped by his disastrous defence lawyer, George (Hugh Laurie). But poor Stephen can't get through his lines with a straight face and is reduced to a fit of giggles, accusing his co-stars of "pulling faces at him".

He then resumes his epic speech: "Nonsense he's a hound…" but then bursts out laughing again! "It’s Hugh bloody Laurie!"

He resumes: "Nonsense, he's a hound and a rotter and he's going to be shot. However, before we proceed to the formality…" And then Stephen loses it again! And he makes Hugh Laurie leave the room at this point.

He then jokes he should never work with that man again! And he tries again: "Nonsense, he's a hound and a rotter and he's going to be shot. However, before we proceed to the formality of sentencing the deceased, I mean the defendant. I rather think we will enjoy hearing the case for the prosecution! Captain Darling if you please."

Having finally got through the speech, Rowan Atkinson gives Stephen the thumbs up!

(Image credit: BBC)

Hugh Laurie is then seen reentering the room and Stephen says he should promise to behave this time.

In case you've never seen the episode or can't remember the plot, the story revolves around the communication troubles Blackadder and his men are having with top brass over whether they should go over the top or not from the trenches.

Blackadder receives a message from a carrier pigeon telling him to advance but dismisses it as he claims he can't make sense of the order. He then shoots the bird to have for his dinner. Unfortunately for Blackadder, there's a note tied to it saying it's now a court martial offence to shoot carrier pigeons.

He tries to eat the evidence, but dimwitted George and Baldrick (Tony Robinson) soon give the game away to General Melchett and Captain Darling (Tim McInnerny). And because it’s his beloved pigeon, Meltchett is out for revenge. Thankfully, George's uncle Rupert, who’s just been made minister of war, overturns the court’s decision and Blackadder is saved to fight another day.

Just remember... "if anyone asks you any questions at all, we didn't receive any messages and we definitely did not shoot this delicious plump-breasted pigeon."