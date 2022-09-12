Britain's Got Talent set to launch spin-off series

Britain's Got Talent is keen to make a spin-off series with a magical twist, according to reports.

Throughout the course of the show's run, we've seen all sorts of acts from singing, dancing, performing animals, and contortionists, but one act, in particular, could be getting its own spin-off: magicians.

Speaking about the concept, a source told The Sun: "BGT might have been on air for fifteen-odd years, but Simon thinks there’s still so much life in the formant. If you look at the ratings, viewers still love the madcap mix of talents.

"He sees honing in on a specific theme as a really nice way forward and what better way to start than with magic? Over the years, the Got Talents all over the world have unearthed some amazing magic acts."

In 2019, magician act known as X came second place after wowing the audience and judges. (Image credit: ITV)

They added: "Of course, if the magical contest is successful when it airs, it paves the way for a raft of themed specials.

"There was talk of a Halloween special after the success of The Witch earlier this year, but that’s not going to happen for 2022. And imagine a contest dedicated entirely to the dog acts - perfection."

According to the publication, the one-off spectacular could invite back previous magical acts where they will compete to be crowned the Got Talent champion of magic, so it could be an interesting twist on the original format.

However, Simon Cowell and the judging panel have not yet publicly commented on the concept, so it's not known whether or not the magicians' spin-off is going ahead just yet. We'll have to wait and see!

Earlier this year, it was comedian Axel Blake who won Britain's Got Talent 2022 with singer Tom Ball in third place and ventriloquist Jamie Leahey as runner-up, so there was a mix of acts in the final three.

We have seen magicians win in the past though, with Richard Jones taking the title in during the tenth series of Britain's Got Talent in 2016, so there's definitely some keen interest in this type of act.

To this day, Richard is the only magician to actually win the competition, but by putting the skill in the spotlight we could see more magical acts emerging. Watch this space!

Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV.