Call The Midwife fans threaten to 'RIOT' over SHOCK plot line

Call the Midwife season 13 has seen some of our favourite faces from the BBC show back on screens - and there's one character that viewers are scared could leave the show in the coming episodes.

Fan favourite Fred has caused quite the stir on social media after he wound up in hospital with

'If they kill fred, in hospital, alone i will be genuinely raging. I may boycott (i wont),' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another commented, 'Violet opening her heart up to Fred as he lays there on a ventilator is very moving. When she reverts back to her, “We don’t do that lovey-dovey stuff,” it’s because that’s how they are but also because she’s scared of losing him.'

And another wrote, 'They can't kill off Fred, they just can't.'

And another wrote, 'Why do you do this to me call the midwife not Fred don’t let him die.'

And another wrote, 'Just when you think January can’t get any worse! Come on Fred - you have to pull through!'

But there were some words of reassurance from viewers, with one writing, 'Fred will be fine, it would be all over the Daily Mail if he were gone. Besides Dr Turner says he’ll be fine and his wife books the cast.'

To which another fan replied, 'Didn't they keep it a big secret when Pam Ferris left...?'

While another wrote, 'If Fred had died, I was ready to riot! Nice to hear Dr Turner calling the baby 'Tillymint' So many Liverpool girls called this by family, especially when you were naughty. Another great episode.'

And another wrote, 'Phew. Just watching #CallTheMidwife on demand. Had to check in with Twitter before the end. The thought of Fred not surviving…….'

Get well soon, Fred!

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday at 8pm on BBC One in the UK and the new season will air from March 17 on PBS in the US.