'Call the Midwife' fans thrilled as they finally get the surprise twist they've all been waiting for

'Call the Midwife' fans were thrilled to see Trixie's love life looking up.

Call the Midwife season 11 fans have been left thrilled after the third episode of the new series saw Trixie and Matthew's friendship finally become something more.

The episode which aired last night (Sunday, Jan. 16) focused on homelessness and the centenary celebrations for Nonnatus House, but right at the very end of the episode fans got the moment that they have been waiting for when Matthew admitted his true feelings to Trixie and the pair shared a kiss.

Long-time fans of the show know that unlucky-in-love Trixie has been looking for Mr Right for a while, with her family even giving her a subscription at a marriage bureau so that she could find herself a husband in the Call the Midwife Christmas 2020 special.

But despite there being sparks between Trixie and Matthew for some time, the pair have taken their time getting to know one another after meeting in unusual circumstances. Fans will remember Matthew came into Trixie's life when she worked at the Lady Emily Clinic and took care of Matthew's wife, Fiona when she gave birth to a son, Jonathan.

Sadly, Fiona later returned to the clinic with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and passed away, leaving Matthew alone with his newborn son. Thankfully Matthew navigated his way through his grief with the help of Trixie, and the pair formed a special bond that neither has acted upon... until now.

Fans took to social media to share their joy at seeing the couple finally kiss, and while the scene was filmed while the actors were distanced due to covid regulations, the moment was still everything fans had hoped for...

Last night's episode also saw newly-qualified Nancy face her biggest challenge yet as she cared for a dying patient who had been homeless and addicted to drinking meths. Nancy bonded with the patient when she discovered his late mother was also Irish like her, and she cared for him in his final moments.

The whole episode focused on homelessness and how the team at Nonnatus house and their colleagues would always put those in Poplar first... including those who had fallen victim to addiction.

There was also a mum-to-be who had been hiding her pregnancy in the hope she could make it as a singer, and Sister Julienne's health also took a turn, leaving Sheila Turner to organize the centenary celebrations for Nonnatus House — here's to the next 100 years!

Call the Midwife airs on Sunday evenings at 8pm on BBC1.