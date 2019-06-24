Can I watch CuriosityStream on Roku?

Best answer: Yes, CuriosityStream is available as a channel on Roku devices. And it's even supported in 4K resolution.

One of the best educational streaming channels is on Roku

Well, that's it. Not to much to say beyond that, right? If you've got a Roku device — be it a Roku stick, the aging (but still exellent) Roku Ultra, or a shiny new Roku TV — you've got easy access to CuriosityStream.

Here's the description directly from the CuriosityStream listing:

CuriosityStream is the world's first on-demand streaming service for quality non-fiction programs that enlighten, entertain and inspire. Dive deep into science, technology, and history commercial-free and enjoy documentaries crafted by the world's top filmmakers. If you are not a CuriosityStream member, simply sign up at CuriosityStream.com and enjoy immediate access to our documentaries and series with our free trial.

That's simple enough. It's worth reiterating, though, that you'll need a CuriosityStream subscription to enjoy all those documentaries and shows. You'll need the channel (think of it as an app, really) on Roku. And then you'll need the subscription. Which you can get here .

And that starts at $2.99 a month (or $19.99 for a year's worth if you pay up front) for the high-definition stream, or $9.99 a month (or $69.99 a year) for the ultra-high definition 4K stream.

For our money, no matter which choice you decide on, we'd recommend shelling out for a year, as it'll save you a chunk of money over paying monthly. (You'll save $35 for the HD plan if you pay annually, and you'll save about $50 on the UHD plan.)

And, to reiterate: Roku supports the 4K stream of CuriosityStream. So as long as you've got a 4K TV, you're good to go.