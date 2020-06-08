Can you watch BritBox on Roku?

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes — BritBox is available as a standalone subscription on Roku.

The service: BritBox ($6.99 a month)

You can watch BritBox directly on Roku

If you're looking to get your fill of British television, BritBox is a must-have. And if you're using a Roku device — either a streaming player or a Roku TV — you'll be able to subscribe to BritBox directly, via the service's Roku channel.

That's just about as easy as it gets for watching BritBox on Roku. All you need is your remote control.

And BritBox has a free seven-day trial on Roku, so you can test the waters and make sure BritBox has the shows you're looking for.

After your free trial is up, you can opt to continue watching for $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year. (That'll save you about $14 if you don't mind paying all at once.)

As for what you can watch, BritBox has a pretty deep bench.

It's got popular dramas like MI-5 , Frankie , The Victim and The Royal . It's full of mysteries like Father Brown Death in Paradise , Agatha Christie's Poirot and A Confession . Comedies include Waiting for God , Mrs. Browns Boys , Inside No. 9 , Benidorm and, of course, Mr. Bean . BritBox also is where you can find the Midsomer Murders . And BritBox is where you can find the classic episodes (as in pre-Chris Eccleston) of Doctor Who .

And that's just barely scratching the surface of everything that's available on BritBox.

And the best news is that it's just a few clicks away. No VPNs. No hacks. Just a BritBox subscription right there in your Roku.