Carrie Fisher to receive Walk of Fame star on 'Star Wars Day'

Not too long from now in a town filled with stars, legendary actress Carrie Fisher will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Appropriately, Fisher’s ceremony will take place on May 4, which is known around the Star Wars galaxy as May the Fourth, or Star Wars Day.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, will be on hand to accept the award on her mother’s behalf. The star ceremony will take place on Hollywood Boulevard near the historic El Capitan Theater. Guest speakers for the event haven't been announced as of this writing, but the ceremony will be presided over by iHeartMedia personality Ellen K.

"Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher, will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a press release (opens in new tab). "Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk. I am happy to add that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!"

"Long overdue & so well deserved," Mark Hamill, who played Fisher’s twin brother Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, wrote in a social media post. He added the hashtag #CarrieOnForever.

Fisher died unexpectedly on December 27, 2016. She grew up in a famous family as the daughter of multi hyphenate parents Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. Her first role came in the movie Shampoo and she frequently appeared onstage with her mother, but it was her role as Princess Leia in 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope that cemented her legacy forever.

Not only was she a talented singer and actress, but Fisher was also a talented writer. Fisher wrote the screenplay for Postcards from the Edge starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. The story was based on her bestselling novel of the same name. In addition to Postcards from the Edge, she penned three other novels — Delusions of Grandma, Surrender the Pink and The Best Awful — as well as two memoirs — Wishful Drinking and Shockaholic. She developed a one-woman Broadway show based on Wishful Drinking, which was taped and released on HBO and was also nominated for an Emmy.