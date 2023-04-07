2023’s Star Wars Celebration unveils big announcements for Andor, Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew and more

On April 7, Star Wars fans from across the globe gathered together in London for 2023’s Star Wars Celebration. While there were certainly high expectations that those loyal to the iconic Lucasfilm franchise would be getting some big announcements about the future of the Star Wars universe, fans couldn’t have predicted all the big announcements that would come out of the day’s events.

To help condense all the big news, we’ve sorted the list of developments by show or film below. Allow us to point out that if you like Star Wars, you have a lot to look forward to in theaters and on Disney Plus in the next few years.

Series star Rosario Dawson made it clear that Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney Plus in August 2023, although an exact date was not provided. If that weren’t exciting enough, she helped to unveil the official teaser for the season. Check out the video below.

According to show creator Tony Gilroy, the second and final season of Andor is set to hit Disney Plus in August 2024. Additionally, while a brief teaser for the new round of episodes was unveiled at the Star Wars Celebration, Gilroy shared the show is still very much in the middle of production. (Once an official clip of the teaser becomes available, we can pass it along).

The Acolyte plot details revealed

Per a report from Deadline (opens in new tab), series creator Leslye Headland announced The Acolyte is set during a time period between the high republic and the very beginning of the prequel films. Joining Headland in this announcement were series stars Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hanson) and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game). A teaser clip was also shared, and once an official video of that footage becomes available, we can post it.

Skeleton Crew trailer unveiled

Actor Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) and executive producer Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian) debuted the first official trailer for Skeleton Crew. While we wait for the video to be released for broader public consumption, we do know that Law debuts a shaved head as a Jedi character, and that a lot of emphasis is placed on a young generation of people traveling the galaxy.

Daisy Ridley announces return to the Star Wars movie universe

Daisy Ridley (The Bubble) is back to lead the way in Star Wars: New Jedi Order. The film is to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and written by Steven Knight, and according to Lucasfilm studio executive Kathleen Kennedy, explores things "15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker."

The Mandalorian gets the movie treatment

That’s right, the hit series on Disney Plus is being retooled as a movie and will be directed by Dave Filoni.

Star Wars: Dawn Of The Jedi

Director James Mangold is set to lead Star Wars: Dawn Of The Jedi. The forthcoming movie actually takes place 25,000 years in the galaxy’s past.