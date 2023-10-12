Casualty announces a HUGE change as the show takes an extended break

Casualty chief Jon Sen is leaving the show after two years as executive producer.

Casualty is set to face a huge change as producer Jon Sen has quit the show after two years.

Jon previously work as a producer for EastEnders, before moving to Casualty as an executive producer and winning them a number of awards.

He announced the sad news on Twitter, saying: "With a heavy heart, I’m leaving @BBCCasualty later this year. It’s been amazing & hv loved every minute working with creative minds and superb talent. But new horizons beckon. Thanks for the wonderful support we have received over the past two years."

With a heavy heart, I'm leaving @BBCCasualty later this year. It's been amazing & hv loved every minute working with creative minds and superb talent. But new horizons beckon. Thanks for the wonderful support we have received over the past two years. https://t.co/f5ZarYiHdjOctober 11, 2023 See more

During his time on Casualty, Jon implemented a format shake-up, introduced new characters and brought back a number of Holby City legends, including Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs), Zoe Hanna (Sunetra Sarker) and more.

Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios, said: "We will be sorry to see Jon leave. He has played a key role in making our continuing dramas a success, from leading the team on EastEnders during the pandemic, to more recently on the multi-award-winning Casualty, creating some groundbreaking moments like the episode celebrating the [NHS's] 75th anniversary. We wish him well in his next role."

Most recently, it was announced that Casualty had cast Coronation Street legend Melanie Hill as Clinical Nurse Manager Siobhan Mackenzie, whose no-nonsense character is set to "ruffle a few feathers."

Melanie Hill joins the cast of Casualty as Siobhan Mackenzie. (Image credit: BBC)

Jon shared: “I am so excited to welcome Melanie to the team. I’ve been a huge admirer of her work for years and it’s wonderful to see her here at Casualty. We’ve got brilliant stories lined up for Siobhan and can’t wait for the audience to meet her.”

This news comes as Casualty goes on an extended break from the schedules until further notice, but will be returning to our screens later this year.

Casualty usually airs on Saturdays on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.