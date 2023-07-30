Casualty fans call out 'sloppy' editing mistakes with regards to Jodie

Casualty viewers spotted something amiss in the latest instalment of the show and have taken to social media to express their thoughts.

The latest episode of Casualty, Little White Lies, (which aired at 8.25pm on Saturday, 29th July 2023) saw Donna Jackson weave a web of lies after her disaterous car crash in last week's episode.

But it was the closing credits that caught viewers attention online, who spotted there was an important cast member missing from the closing credits

One fan wrote on social media after the episode aired, 'Sloppy editing in #Casualty as they forgot to put Jodie in the credits at the end.'

To which another confused fan replied, 'They seem to leave people out of the credits/cast list who only have 1 scene in eps for some reason recently.'

Last night's episode certainly ruffled a few feathers, with other fans taking to Twitter to comment on Paige being an unlikeable character in the show.

'Paige is really not a very nice person is she? Like you kissed Sah deal with the consequences and don't blame them for being honest with Teddy,' wrote another fan/

While others were sad not to see usual character Max on screens, with another writing, 'No Max again tonight. At least he got a mention. Hopefully, he'll be back soon.'

While others called for Jacob to be back on screens, with another writing, 'Need Jacob back as nurse manager and Connie back as clinical lead.'

To which another replied, 'He's back next week in heartbreaking scenes.'

The Casualty episode Little White Lies aired on Saturday 29th July, 2023, at 8.25 pm on BBC One.

