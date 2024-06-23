Casualty star Kellie Shirley reveals she would return to EastEnders if she could work with THIS actor again

Casualty star Kellie Shirley has revealed that it would be a 'no-brainer' for her to go back to this iconic UK soap.

EastEnders fans will remember her as Carly Wicks, the daughter of Shirley Carter, who was played by Linda Henry. Kellie played the role from 2006 to 2008 and returned for a stint at Albert Square in 2012.

The actor, who is currently playing the role of psych nurse Sophia Peters in Casualty, revealed in an interview for Metro.

"I dip in and out of watching it. I’m very grateful for the time there. It was 18 years ago when I started!" she explained to the publication.

"I’ve done lots of things since then, it’s opened up lots of lovely doors for me. I loved playing Carly and there’s always unfinished business."

For Kellie, there's one actor in particular that would mean going back on the BBC shoe would be a "no-brainer". "If I got to work with Linda Henry again that would be a no-brainer if it was the right storyline too," she concluded.

Kellie made her debut at Holby last weekend and is playing an integral role in the 'Storm Damage' storyline.

What To Watch recently spoke to Kellie about her new role on Casualty and how it's a departure from her usual characters.

"John explained that she was at the top of her game and completely bossing it," she said.

"I’ve been acting for over 20 years and I rarely play characters that have a career; it tends to be single mums or people who don’t have jobs. It’s great to play someone who is down-to-earth and likeable, but also knows her stuff and is very good at it."

Tune in next week on Saturday 29th June to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.